Wrestlers vs WFI chief: Protest takes political colour; farmer leaders come out in support of athletes

The Indian female wrestlers are protesting again in Delhi, citing the delay in action against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Meanwhile, the protest has taken a political turn, as farmer leaders support the wrestlers.

Image credit: PTI

On Tuesday, several politicians, including former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and 'khap' leaders, met with the protesting wrestlers and extended their support. Hooda, Udit Raj, another Congress leader, and CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat, who was stopped from joining the stir by the wrestlers in January, were welcomed by the wrestlers a day after they had sought support from all quarters.

Hooda spent about 35 minutes with the wrestlers at the Jantar Mantar, where the grapplers had started their protest in January, demanding the removal of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who was accused of sexual harassment and intimidation by them. While Hooda did not speak, Raj asked the protesting wrestlers to stick to their cause, as the farmers did against the farm laws and said, "You will emerge victorious".

