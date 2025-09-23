WrestleMania 43: Legends Who Might Return For One More Match at Saudi Arabia
WrestleMania 43 will make history in 2027 as it heads to Saudi Arabia for the first time. This monumental event is sparking speculation about the potential in-ring return of WWE icons like Stone Cold Steve Austin, Goldberg, and The Undertaker.
History will be made in 2027 as WrestleMania, WWE’s biggest annual spectacle, leaves North America for the very first time. WrestleMania 43 is officially heading to Saudi Arabia, and expectations are sky high that it could become the grandest show in the event’s storied history. With WWE looking to create an unforgettable spectacle, fans are already buzzing about the possibility of long-awaited dream matches — none bigger than The Rock finally colliding with Roman Reigns on the grand stage.
Alongside blockbuster storylines, the Saudi Arabia edition could also see some WWE icons return to in-ring competition for one more moment under the WrestleMania spotlight. Here’s a look at three legends fans could see making a comeback:
Stone Cold Steve Austin
Stone Cold Steve Austin is a legend whose name is being floated for WrestleMania 43. The Texas Rattlesnake shocked the WWE Universe when he came out of retirement at WrestleMania 38 to battle Kevin Owens, nearly two decades after his last official match.
Interestingly, he was in discussions to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, though the blockbuster clash never materialized. Austin’s official retirement came back in 2003 at WrestleMania 19 against The Rock, but his return in 2022 proved that he’s still capable of giving fans a memorable performance. Saudi Arabia could now provide the perfect backdrop for yet another comeback.
Goldberg
Goldberg, another Hall of Famer and a powerhouse fan favorite, may also find his way back to the ring in 2027. His most recent WWE appearance came at Saturday Night’s Main Event on July 12, where he took on Gunther. That bout was billed as his farewell, but Goldberg himself was not entirely satisfied with how it ended.
The Undertaker
Few names are as synonymous with WrestleMania as The Undertaker. The Deadman, who retired from in-ring competition after his cinematic showdown against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 in 2020, remains one of the most beloved WWE superstars to never transition fully into acting.
While The Undertaker himself has given no indication of lacing up the boots again, WrestleMania 43 provides a unique stage for a one-off return. Even if he chooses not to wrestle, his presence at the event is virtually guaranteed in some capacity, because no WrestleMania feels complete without The Phenom.
Given his star appeal and history with WWE, it wouldn’t be surprising if he opted to lace up his boots one more time for a WrestleMania spectacle. A return match in Saudi Arabia would certainly spark plenty of excitement, especially considering he bowed out with a loss in his farewell bout.
Legends and Legacy in Saudi Arabia
With WrestleMania 43 shaping up to be WWE’s most ambitious event yet, the possibility of seeing The Undertaker, Stone Cold, or Goldberg under the bright lights once again is sure to keep fans speculating in the years leading up to 2027. One thing is certain: WWE will not leave any stone unturned in making its first overseas WrestleMania a night that goes down in history.