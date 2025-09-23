Image Credit : Getty

The Undertaker

Few names are as synonymous with WrestleMania as The Undertaker. The Deadman, who retired from in-ring competition after his cinematic showdown against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 in 2020, remains one of the most beloved WWE superstars to never transition fully into acting.

While The Undertaker himself has given no indication of lacing up the boots again, WrestleMania 43 provides a unique stage for a one-off return. Even if he chooses not to wrestle, his presence at the event is virtually guaranteed in some capacity, because no WrestleMania feels complete without The Phenom.

Given his star appeal and history with WWE, it wouldn’t be surprising if he opted to lace up his boots one more time for a WrestleMania spectacle. A return match in Saudi Arabia would certainly spark plenty of excitement, especially considering he bowed out with a loss in his farewell bout.