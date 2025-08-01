Image Credit : X

Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan were inching toward a babyface turn before things abruptly changed in June 2025. Morgan suffered a shoulder injury in a singles match against Kairi Sane, ruling her out of active programming.

Before the injury, she was helping to absorb the crowd’s heat during Dirty Dom’s promos. Since then, the dynamic shifted completely. Without Morgan beside him, Mysterio has been getting louder boos again, even as an Intercontinental Champion.

Still, WWE might be saving their joint face turn for something bigger. Just like Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest were removed from Judgment Day together, the plan might be the same for LivDom. But Morgan’s injury delayed that, which might be the only reason Balor hasn’t pulled the trigger yet.