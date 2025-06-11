Image Credit : Getty

NFL veteran Aaron Rodgers has confirmed that he’s now a married man, but he's not sharing who his wife is. The 41-year-old quarterback, who recently signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, addressed the rumors during a media session at the team’s minicamp this week, confirming that he got married earlier in 2025. Rodgers was seen wearing a wedding ring on Tuesday.

When asked about it directly, he replied, “Been a couple of months.” That brief response confirmed what fans had been speculating for months: the quarterback tied the knot in the offseason. However, beyond that one-line confirmation, Rodgers provided no further details. He didn’t reveal his wife’s name, how long they’ve been together, or when exactly they got married. That silence has only intensified interest in the identity of Aaron Rodgers’ wife.