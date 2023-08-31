'You personify passion...' When PM Modi met Grandmaster Praggnanandhaa (PHOTOS)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Praggnanandhaa and his parents on Thursday to congratulate them on his achievement. "You personify passion and perseverance," Modi said, adding, "Your example shows how India's youth can conquer any domain."

R Praggnanandhaa, the 16-year-old Indian chess grandmaster, has been making headlines since winning the silver medal at the Chess World Cup. Although he was defeated by the reigning World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen in the final, his impressive journey in the competition has earned him a lot of praise from around the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Praggnanandhaa and his parents on Thursday to congratulate them on his achievement. "You personify passion and perseverance," Modi said. "Your example shows how India's youth can conquer any domain."

PM Modi also posted on social media to say, "Had very special visitors at 7, LKM today. Delighted to meet you, @rpragchess along with your family. You personify passion and perseverance. Your example shows how India's youth can conquer any domain. Proud of you!" he wrote.

"It was a great honour to meet Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi at his residence! Thank you sir for all the words of encouragement to me and my parents," Praggnanandhaa posted on X (formerly called Twitter).

Praggnanandhaa, who is from Chennai, India, is the youngest grandmaster in history. He achieved the title at the age of 12 years and 10 months, breaking the record set by Magnus Carlsen. Praggnanandhaa has also won several other international tournaments, including the World Youth Chess Championship in 2018.

The Mahindra Group has announced that it is gifting Praggnanandhaa an all-electric SUV to honour his accomplishments in chess. Anand Mahindra, the chairman of the Mahindra Group, floated the idea on Twitter. "I would like to encourage parents to introduce their children to chess and support them as they pursue this cerebral game," Mahindra wrote. "It's an investment in a better future for our planet, just like EVs. And so, I think we should gift an XUV400 EV to the parents of Praggnanandhaa, who deserve our gratitude for nurturing his passion and for giving him their untiring support."