Image Credit : ANI

Team India star batter Virat Kohli stunned not only the Indian cricket fraternity but also the entire cricket community by announcing his Test retirement ahead of the England tour. Kohli calling it quits from red-ball cricket was already on cards after the veteran batter informed about his willingness to step away from the Test format, pulling the curtains down on his 14-year career.

Virat Kohli’s retirement from the longest format of the game came just a few days after Rohit Sharma decided to call time on his Test career following his sacking from the captaincy ahead of the five–match Test series against England. The retirements of two batting stalwarts are a big blow for Team India as the team faces a significant challenge of rebuilding a team before the beginning of the new World Test Championship, starting with the Test series against England.

However, the speculations over Virat Kohli’s decision to retire from Test cricket are sprawling with a lack of clarity, as several reports suggest different stories behind his call to step away from red-ball cricket.