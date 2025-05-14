Yograj Singh laments the retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, arguing they left too early. He draws parallels to the 2011 transition, expressing concern about a team of only youngsters .

Yograj Singh, a former Indian cricketer, has expressed his emotional and critical views on the Test retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. In an interview with ANI, Yograj described Kohli's retirement as a significant loss, outlining the impact of his departure on the team.

Drawing parallels with India's transition phase in 2011, Yograj cautioned that a team composed solely of youngsters can be detrimental. "When many players were either removed, retired, or coerced into retirement in 2011, the team fell apart and has still not stood back up," he said.

Yograj acknowledged that every player's time comes, but he believes that both Kohli and Rohit still had more to offer. "I feel a lot of cricket is still left in Virat and Rohit," he emphasized.

Reflecting on his son Yuvraj Singh's retirement, Yograj shared that he had advised Yuvraj to continue playing until he could no longer physically perform. "I told Yuvi that it was not the right move. One should walk away from the field when one can no longer walk," he said.

Yograj speculated that Kohli might feel he has achieved everything he wanted, but he was more vocal about Rohit's retirement. "I think Rohit needed just one person to motivate him daily... Rohit and Virender Sehwag are two people who retired too early," he said.

Yograj concluded by expressing his sadness over the retirements, stating that the greatest players should play until they are 50 years old. "I am sad about their retirement as no one is left to motivate the youngsters now," he said.