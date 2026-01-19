Virat Kohli Instagram Earnings Revealed: You Won’t Believe How Much He Makes Per Post
Virat Kohli, India’s cricket star, reportedly earns around ₹12-14 crore per Instagram post. With over 274 million followers, his social media influence makes him one of the highest-earning Indian celebrities online.
Virat Kohli: Beyond the Cricket Field
Virat Kohli is not just a cricket superstar; he has also become a social media sensation. With over 274 million Instagram followers, every post by the former India captain grabs massive attention. His influence on Instagram makes him one of the highest-earning Indian celebrities in the digital space.
How Much He Earns
Reports suggest that Kohli can earn around ₹12-14 crore for each branded Instagram post. His huge following and global appeal make him a top choice for brands. While exact figures are debated, it’s clear that his Instagram presence generates significant revenue, rivaling some of the biggest international sports icons.
Standing Among Global Stars
Kohli is the only Indian featured among the world’s top Instagram earners. Global stars like Cristiano Ronaldo charge around ₹26 crore per post, while Lionel Messi earns about ₹21 crore. These figures put Kohli in elite company, highlighting the immense commercial value of his influence beyond cricket.
Influence and Brand Power
Even if the reported numbers are not entirely accurate, Kohli’s social media presence translates into massive brand value. His posts, whether personal or promotional, create engagement and revenue, proving that athletes today can leverage online platforms to expand their reach and earn far beyond their sporting achievements.
