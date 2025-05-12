Image Credit : Getty

Ahead of the Test tour of England, Virat Kohli announced his retirement from the longest format of the game after playing for 14 years. Kohli had already informed the BCCI about his willingness to retire from the format before making an official announcement on his Instagram handle.

Virat Kohli made his Test debut for India against West Indies in 2011 and went on to establish himself as one of the greatest batters for India in the longest format of the game. Kohli is the fourth leading run-getter for India in red-ball cricket, amassing 9230 runs, including 30 centuries and 31 fifties, at an average of 46.85 in 123 matches. He also led Team India from 2014 to 2022, winning 40 matches out of 68 outings, making the most successful Indian Test captain.

On that note, let’s take a look at top 10 innings that defined greatness of Virat Kohli