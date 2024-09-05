Virat Kohli becomes top taxpayer among sports stars; MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar in top 5

The report reveals the top tax-paying Indian cricketers for the fiscal year 2023-24, highlighting the massive earnings of these sports stars. Virat Kohli leads the list, paying more tax than MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar combined. The list reflects the lucrative nature of Indian cricket, fueled by IPL contracts and endorsements.

Indian cricket players are undoubtedly among the wealthiest individuals in the nation, and the public is curious to learn about their salaries. Playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) has allowed players to earn even more money in addition to representing their country. The cricket players may also earn large sums of money through endorsement deals.



The legendary batsman Virat Kohli tops the list of athletes and cricketers who have paid the most tax for the 2023–24 fiscal year, citing a report by Fortune India. Remarkably, he pays the same amount in taxes as MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar put together.

According to the survey, sportsmen Virat Kohli leads the list with an astounding Rs 66 crores in taxes paid. The renowned skipper MS Dhoni, who is worth Rs 38 crores, is much behind the famous Indian batsman.

With Rs 28 crores, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar is ranked third on the list, behind his erstwhile teammate Sourav Ganguly, who is at Rs 23 crores.

The names Hardik Pandya (Rs 12 crores) and Rishabh Pant (Rs 10 crores) are currently on the Indian cricket team. Along with Kohli, both guys were crucial to India's victory over South Africa in the Barbados final earlier in June 2024, which resulted in their second T20 World Cup victory. Here’s the list of Indian cricketers who have paid the most tax for FY 2023-24 Virat Kohli – 66 Crores

MS Dhoni – 38 crores

Sachin Tendulkar – 28 Crores

Sourav Ganguly – 23 Crores

Hardik Pandya – 12 Crores

Rishabh Pant – 10 Crores

One of the most sought-after careers is still cricket. The Test Cricket Incentive Scheme was introduced earlier this year by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), rewarding cricket players with additional compensation if they represented their nation in the longest format. Given that the Indian Premier League (IPL) is still growing and that Team India is among the most, if not the most, well-liked teams in cricket globally, these figures may rise even more in the future. The Indian squad will get ready for their upcoming assignment, a two-match Test series against Bangladesh played at home with Chennai and Kanpur serving as the hosts. To maintain their position atop the WTC rankings, Rohit Sharma's team would be keen to return to winning ways.

