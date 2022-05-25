Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Conference League Final: 'The Special One is an old story' - Roma boss Jose Mourinho

    First Published May 25, 2022, 3:44 PM IST

    Roma takes on Feyenoord in the UEFA Europa Conference League final. Meanwhile, Roma boss Jose Mourinho has brushed aside reference to his 'Special One' tag from Manchester United.

    Image credit: Getty

    AS Roma's head coach Jose Mourinho is on the cusp of history. On Wednesday, his side takes on Feyenoord in the UEFA Europa Conference League (UECL) 2021-22 final at the Air Albania Stadium in Albania. If the Capitoline wins the title, it would be its first European recognition in over 40 years. Also, the Portuguese manager would become the first-ever to win all the three major UEFA club competitions to date. He is often called the 'Special One', especially since he took over the reins with record 20-time former English champion Manchester United in 2016. However, Mourinho is no longer moved by the 'Special One' reference and has dubbed it an old story.

    Image credit: Getty

    Speaking ahead of the UECL final, Mourinho mentioned, "When you have more maturity and stability, you think much more about the people and less about yourself. I can do what every coach can do and try to help the team. I don't believe in magical moments. It is not the moment of one individual. It is the team, the players, and the staff. Does each new achievement mean more than the previous one? It does. But, there is nothing special to be done. Just be us."

    ALSO READ: Champions League final - Decoding the 'peace' match ball for Real Madrid vs Liverpool showdown

    Image credit: Getty

    Speaking on what winning the UECL would mean for Roma, Mourinho cited, "The Conference League is our Champions League. That's the level we're at, the competition we're playing in. The club hasn't reached an occasion like this for a long time. But we haven't won anything yet, and we want to do that."

    Image credit: Getty

    On being asked about when he planned on calling it a day, Mourinho recalled, "It was Manchester United vs Real Madrid. Before the game, Sir Alex Ferguson invited me to his office. I asked him, ''What is it like, boss? Does it change? Does it change over the years?'. He said, 'Forget about it. Nothing changes. It is the same up until the very last day'."

    ALSO SEE: First Ancelotti, then Zlatan and now Guardiola: Has cigar become symbolic of celebrations?

     

    Image credit: Getty

    "That is why I keep saying I cannot believe I am 59 years old. I cannot believe I have a 22-year career as a head coach. I cannot tell you when I will stop because I cannot visualise it. The passion doesn't change," concluded Mourinho, reports The Daily Mail.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ukrainian boxer Oleg Prudky dies on the frontline fighting Russian forces lauded as hero snt

    Ukrainian boxer Oleg Prudky dies on the frontline fighting Russian forces; lauded as 'hero'

    NBA 2022 Western Conference Finals, National Basketball Association: Luka Doncic bounces back to help Dallas Mavericks stay alive vs Golden State Warriors-ayh

    NBA Western Conference Finals: Doncic bounces back to help Mavericks stay alive vs Warriors

    ICC T20 World Cup 2024: A baseball stadium being considered as potential venue in USA?-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2024: A baseball stadium being considered as potential venue in USA?

    tennis French Open 2022 After first-round scare Stefanos Tsitsipas is glad he had 'fighting spirit' snt

    French Open 2022: After first-round scare, Tsitsipas is glad he had 'fighting spirit'

    IPL 2022 Playoffs (Qualifier 1), Indian Premier League, GT vs RR: Hardik Pandya-David Miller cruise Gujarat into final against Rajasthan; netizens run amok-ayh

    IPL 2022 Playoffs (Qualifier 1), GT vs RR: Pandya-Miller cruise Gujarat into final; netizens run amok

    Recent Stories

    MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022: Meghalaya Board to release class 12th result on May 26, Know websites here- adt

    MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022: Meghalaya Board to release class 12th result on May 26, Know websites here

    Apple unveils new Apple Watch Pride Edition bands know all about it gcw

    Apple unveils new Apple Watch Pride Edition bands; Know all about it

    iPhone 14 likely to have high end front camera might cost three times more gcw

    iPhone 14 likely to have 'high-end' front camera, might cost three times more

    Ukrainian boxer Oleg Prudky dies on the frontline fighting Russian forces lauded as hero snt

    Ukrainian boxer Oleg Prudky dies on the frontline fighting Russian forces; lauded as 'hero'

    Yes Bollywood cant afford Mahesh Babu says actor Dalip Tahil drb

    Exclusive: Yes, Bollywood can’t afford Mahesh Babu, says actor Dalip Tahil

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said - adt

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said

    Video Icon
    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Video Icon
    It is confidence, not arrogance S Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    'It's confidence, not arrogance...' Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: MI Mumbai Indians did not have that killer instinct to close games off - Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI didn't have that killer instinct to close games off" - Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon
    Watch Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Watch: Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Video Icon