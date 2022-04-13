Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Champions League: Liverpool chases Manchester United record against Benfica

    First Published Apr 13, 2022, 7:10 PM IST

    Liverpool takes on Benfica in the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals second leg. The Reds are chasing a record held by their fierce rivals Manchester United.

    English giants Liverpool have a minor yet severe task at hand. On Wednesday, it takes on Portuguese giants Benfica in the second leg of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League (UCL) quarterfinals at Anfield. While The Reds eye their spot in the semis, they also chase a European record held by their fierce rival Manchester United.

    If Liverpool manages to hold on to its 3-1 lead from the opening leg in Lisbon, it will undoubtedly seal its place in the UCL semis. It would be the 12th time The Reds would reach the top-tier European semis. As a result, it would become only the second English club to do so after United.

    ALSO READ: Bundesliga title alone not enough for Bayern Munich - Julian Nagelsmann after UCL exit

    Liverpool first reached the European Cup semis in 1964 under the guidance of Bill Shankly. Jurgen Klopp and his men look set to tie the record with United this week. However, The Reds already hold the record of winning the most titles in the 11 semis outing, winning six, which is an English record, while United is second with three.

    Notably, Liverpool played the semis in its first European Cup season before being narrowly beaten by the eventual champion Inter Milan. Its first semis appearance in the UCL era came in 2004-05, and it eventually won the title, thanks to the historic ‘Miracle in Istanbul’. Also, The Reds have reached the semis in nine instances in the last 11 seasons, besides also reaching the final as many times. Spanish side Villareal awaits the English outfit in the semis, as the former knocked out German champion Bayern Munich.

    ALSO READ: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE - THIERRY HENRY EXPLAINS WHAT WORKS FOR LEGACY CLUBS LIKE REAL MADRID, LIVERPOOL

    Liverpool’s European Cup/Champions League semi-finals
    1964/65: Inter – lost (3-4 Agg)
    1976/77: Zurich – won (6-1 Agg)
    1977/78: Borussia Monchengladbach – won (4-2 Agg)
    1980/81: Bayern Munich – won (1-1 Agg – away goals)
    1983/84: Dinamo Bucharest – won (3-1 Agg)
    1984/85: Panathinaikos – won (5-0 Agg)
    2004/05: Chelsea – won (1-0 Agg)
    2006/07: Chelsea – won (1-1 Agg – penalties)
    2007/08: Chelsea – lost (5-7 Agg)
    2017/18: Roma – won (7-6 Agg)
    2018/19: Barcelona – won (4-3 Agg)

