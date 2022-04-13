Bundesliga title alone not enough for Bayern Munich - Julian Nagelsmann after UCL exit

Bayern Munich has lost to Villareal in the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Meanwhile, Julian Nagelsmann has demanded more from the German champion.

It was a shocking moment in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) history as former six-time champion Bayern Munich was knocked out by Spanish side Villareal. In the second leg of the UCL 2021-22 quarterfinals, the German side drew 1-1 at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Tuesday, while it lost 1-2 on aggregate. Meanwhile, Bayern head coach Julian Nagelsmann is unhappy.

"It depends on what happens in the Bundesliga. We've matched what we did last year if we win that, which is not enough for Bayern Munich. The semi-finals should have been our minimum goal, but we've not done it," Nagelsmann said following the Villareal defeat.

"To be honest, this is one of the worst three defeats of my career. Hoffenheim v Liverpool was tough. RB Leipzig v PSG was difficult to take. We had plenty of chances. It is certainly one of the three toughest occasions. Everything works as normal as we lift the team," added Nagelsmann. ALSO READ: 'What a game!' - Spirited Chelsea wins hearts despite Champions League exit to Real Madrid

Nagelsmann continued that the defeat will not push Bayern down as the side has experienced dealing with mixed results in the past. He affirmed that the side remains reunited ahead of its remaining matches in the Bundesliga. He also professed that he would do his best to lift the side.

