Bundesliga title alone not enough for Bayern Munich - Julian Nagelsmann after UCL exit

    First Published Apr 13, 2022, 3:28 PM IST

    Bayern Munich has lost to Villareal in the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Meanwhile, Julian Nagelsmann has demanded more from the German champion.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    It was a shocking moment in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) history as former six-time champion Bayern Munich was knocked out by Spanish side Villareal. In the second leg of the UCL 2021-22 quarterfinals, the German side drew 1-1 at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Tuesday, while it lost 1-2 on aggregate. Meanwhile, Bayern head coach Julian Nagelsmann is unhappy.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    As a result of the UCL knockout, Bayern is set to finish with just a couple of titles. While it already won the DFL-Supercup earlier this season, it is set to win its record-extending 32nd Bundesliga title, while it would be its tenth consecutive one. However, Nagelsmann feels that the league title alone will not be enough for the Bavarians to assert dominance.

    ALSO READ: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE - THIERRY HENRY EXPLAINS WHAT WORKS FOR LEGACY CLUBS LIKE REAL MADRID, LIVERPOOL

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "It depends on what happens in the Bundesliga. We've matched what we did last year if we win that, which is not enough for Bayern Munich. The semi-finals should have been our minimum goal, but we've not done it," Nagelsmann said following the Villareal defeat.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "To be honest, this is one of the worst three defeats of my career. Hoffenheim v Liverpool was tough. RB Leipzig v PSG was difficult to take. We had plenty of chances. It is certainly one of the three toughest occasions. Everything works as normal as we lift the team," added Nagelsmann.

    ALSO READ: 'What a game!' - Spirited Chelsea wins hearts despite Champions League exit to Real Madrid

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Nagelsmann continued that the defeat will not push Bayern down as the side has experienced dealing with mixed results in the past. He affirmed that the side remains reunited ahead of its remaining matches in the Bundesliga. He also professed that he would do his best to lift the side.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "It's difficult when the opposition has eight defenders in the penalty box, so it's never that easy to find your rhythm. We have to score from winning the ball back, as we did. In other situations, it's super difficult. That's a part of how football is in southern Europe. I don't want to open up any discussion. I'll have to apologise for next week, but everyone has to see their style for themselves," concluded Nagelsmann.

