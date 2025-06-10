- Home
- Sports
- Tragedy at Allianz Arena: Fan Dies After Fall During UEFA Nations League Final Between Portugal and Spain
Tragedy at Allianz Arena: Fan Dies After Fall During UEFA Nations League Final Between Portugal and Spain
A supporter died after falling from the second tier of the Allianz Arena during the UEFA Nations League final between Portugal and Spain. UEFA confirms the incident.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Fan Falls from Second Tier During Closing Stages of Final
A tragic incident unfolded during the final minutes of the UEFA Nations League final between Portugal and Spain in Munich. A fan fell from the second tier of the Allianz Arena and landed on the seating area below. Emergency services responded immediately, with stewards and paramedics rushing to the scene. Despite medical efforts, the individual could not be revived. UEFA later confirmed that the fan passed away at 00:06 CET.
UEFA Issues Statement on the Incident
UEFA released an official statement addressing the incident, stating: “There was a medical emergency at the Munich arena, and despite the best efforts of the medical team, the person sadly passed away at 00:06 (CET). Our thoughts are with their loved ones at this difficult time.”
Players React to the Tragedy
The match ended in celebration for Portugal, who triumphed 5-3 in a penalty shootout, but the mood shifted after the news broke. Nuno Mendes, named Player of the Match, offered his condolences: “I would like to express my condolences to the family of the fan that died. It casts a pall on our victory today.” Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente echoed the sentiment: “I want to express my condolences to the family of a fan who has died. That has made us realise what is important in life.” Cristiano Ronaldo lifted the trophy, but the celebrations were overshadowed by the tragic loss.