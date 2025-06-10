Image Credit : Getty

The match ended in celebration for Portugal, who triumphed 5-3 in a penalty shootout, but the mood shifted after the news broke. Nuno Mendes, named Player of the Match, offered his condolences: “I would like to express my condolences to the family of the fan that died. It casts a pall on our victory today.” Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente echoed the sentiment: “I want to express my condolences to the family of a fan who has died. That has made us realise what is important in life.” Cristiano Ronaldo lifted the trophy, but the celebrations were overshadowed by the tragic loss.