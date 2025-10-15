Image Credit : Getty

Mikel Merino (Spain)

Arsenal’s Mikel Merino continued his superb run of form for Spain, netting twice in their emphatic 4-0 victory over Bulgaria in Valladolid. Both goals came from headers as the midfielder showcased his prowess in the box. Despite facing stiff competition for a starting spot at the Emirates, Merino has become indispensable for the reigning European champions. He now boasts six goals in his last four international appearances, proving Mikel Arteta’s faith in his attacking instincts was well placed.