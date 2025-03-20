IPL 2025: Top 5 overseas players to watch out for

Read Full Gallery

The 2025 Indian Premier League tournament is just a few days away. Some foreign players are ready to rock this IPL.

Jos Buttler (Photo: X/@englandcricket)

1. Jos Buttler Team: Gujarat Buttler, who has been making waves for Rajasthan for the past few years, will play for Gujarat this time. He scored 863 runs in 2022 and has collected 300+ runs each in the last two years. A big score is expected this time too.



Image Credit: Getty Images

2. Phil Salt Team: RCB England's explosive player Phil Salt will bat for RCB this time. Salt, who is supposed to start the innings with Kohli, is waiting to entertain the fans with huge sixes and boundaries.



Image Credit: ANI

3. Rashid Khan Team: Gujarat Rashid Khan is the world's best all-rounder in T20 cricket. The lifeblood of Gujarat Titans. In 2025 too, he is ready to scare the opposing teams with his explosive batting and sharp spin attack.



Image Credit: ANI

4. Travis Head Team: Sunrisers Travis Head is a headache for opposing teams. There is no escape for the bowlers if he starts to blast. Sunrisers are planning to cross the 300+ run mark this time, and Head is a major force for that.

5. Mitchell Starc Team: KKR Last time's most expensive player in the auction, Mitchell Starc, is the power behind KKR's trophy win. This time, he will strengthen the Delhi Capitals team with his deadly yorkers and swing bowling.



Latest Videos