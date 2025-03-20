user
user

IPL 2025: Top 5 overseas players to watch out for

The 2025 Indian Premier League tournament is just a few days away. Some foreign players are ready to rock this IPL.

article_image1
Author
Hrishikesh Damodar
Published: Mar 20, 2025, 8:45 AM IST

Jos Buttler (Photo: X/@englandcricket)

1. Jos Buttler

Team: Gujarat

Buttler, who has been making waves for Rajasthan for the past few years, will play for Gujarat this time. He scored 863 runs in 2022 and has collected 300+ runs each in the last two years. A big score is expected this time too.
 

article_image2

Image Credit: Getty Images

2. Phil Salt

Team: RCB

England's explosive player Phil Salt will bat for RCB this time. Salt, who is supposed to start the innings with Kohli, is waiting to entertain the fans with huge sixes and boundaries.
 


article_image3

Image Credit: ANI

3. Rashid Khan

Team: Gujarat

Rashid Khan is the world's best all-rounder in T20 cricket. The lifeblood of Gujarat Titans. In 2025 too, he is ready to scare the opposing teams with his explosive batting and sharp spin attack.
 

article_image4

Image Credit: ANI

4. Travis Head

Team: Sunrisers

Travis Head is a headache for opposing teams. There is no escape for the bowlers if he starts to blast. Sunrisers are planning to cross the 300+ run mark this time, and Head is a major force for that.

article_image5

5. Mitchell Starc

Team: KKR

Last time's most expensive player in the auction, Mitchell Starc, is the power behind KKR's trophy win. This time, he will strengthen the Delhi Capitals team with his deadly yorkers and swing bowling.
 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

BCCIs strict family travel policy to remain intact despite Virat Kohlis open criticism HRD

BCCI's strict family travel policy to 'remain intact' despite Virat Kohli's open criticism

WWE: The Final Moments of the Last Few WrestleMania Main Events

WWE: The Final Moments of the Last Few WrestleMania Main Events

NBA: Top Player Feuds Defining the 2024-25 Season

NBA: Top Player Feuds Defining the 2024-25 Season

WWE: Hilarious Moments That Made The Undertaker Break Character

WWE: Hilarious Moments That Made The Undertaker Break Character

Sunil Chhetri's comeback: When Indian football captain trained with RCB's Virat Kohli & others; a look back snt

Sunil Chhetri's comeback: When Indian football captain trained with RCB's Virat Kohli & others; a look back

Recent Stories

Empuraan Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran return with a BANG check out their high-octane trailer RBA

Empuraan: Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran return with a BANG; check out their high-octane trailer (WATCH)

Centre Rs 7.8 lakh crore MGNREGA investment since 2014 spurs rural asset growth AJR

Centre's Rs 7.8 lakh crore MGNREGA investment since 2014 spurs rural asset growth

Sikandar Release Date OUT: Salman Khan's action-thriller set to hit theaters on THIS date; check NTI

Sikandar Release Date OUT: Salman Khan's action-thriller set to hit theaters on THIS date; check

26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana files request with US Chief Justice Roberts to stop extradition to India shk

26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana files request with US Chief Justice Roberts to stop extradition to India

IPL 2025, DC SWOT analysis: Will Axar Patels captaincy revive Delhi Capitals fortunes? HRD

IPL 2025, DC SWOT analysis: Will Axar Patel's captaincy revive Delhi Capitals' fortunes?

Recent Videos

‘Pre-Planned': VHP Breaks Silence Over Nagpur Riots, Claims ‘FIR is Wrong’

‘Pre-Planned': VHP Breaks Silence Over Nagpur Riots, Claims ‘FIR is Wrong’

Video Icon
Malinga, Rabada & More: IPL Purple Cap Winners from 2008 to 2025

Malinga, Rabada & More: IPL Purple Cap Winners from 2008 to 2025

Video Icon
'Political Vendetta': Tejashwi Yadav as ED Questions Rabri Devi in Lands-for-Jobs Case

'Political Vendetta': Tejashwi Yadav as ED Questions Rabri Devi in Lands-for-Jobs Case

Video Icon
Ruling vs Opposition: Nepal’s Political Rift Widens Over Monarchy | Asianet Newsable

Ruling vs Opposition: Nepal’s Political Rift Widens Over Monarchy | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Pro-Pashtun Group Stages Protest at UNHRC in Switzerland Against Atrocities Faced by Pashtuns

Pro-Pashtun Group Stages Protest at UNHRC in Switzerland Against Atrocities Faced by Pashtuns

Video Icon