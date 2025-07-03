Cristiano Ronaldo paid tribute to his Portugal teammate Diogo Jota, who tragically died in a car accident along with his brother. The football world mourns the loss of the talented forward, whose career spanned from Pacos de Ferreira to Liverpool.

Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo has penned a heartbreaking tribute to his national teammate and Liverpool forward Diogo Jota, who tragically passed away in a car accident in Spain on Thursday, July 3.

The entire football world came to a sudden standstill upon hearing the news of the tragic death of Diogo Jota and his brother, Andre Silva. The incident took place on the A-52 highway in the province of Zamora. It was reported that Jota and his brother Silva, who is also a professional footballer, were travelling in a vehicle when the car suddenly went off the road near the municipality of Palacios de Sanabria.

As soon as the car skidded off the road, the vehicle, Lamborghini Urus, was immediately caught on fire after a suspected tyre blowout on the A52 Palacios de Sanabria, wherein Diogo Jota and Andre Silva lost their lives.

Cristiano Ronaldo devastated by Jota's demise

The news of Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva’s tragic demise in a car accident shook the football world, with tributes and grief pouring in from fans, clubs, and players across the globe. Jota’s Portugal teammate Cristiano Ronaldo penned an emotional tribute to his teammate.

Taking to his X handle (formerly Twitter), the 40-year-old expresses his shock and disbelief over the passing away of Diogo Jota, while reflecting on recent joyous moments, including Jota’s wedding. He offered condolences to Jota’s wife and children and wished them strength to cope with the tragedy.

“It doesn't make sense. Just now we were together in the National Team, just now you had gotten married.” Ronaldo wrote.

“To your family, your wife, and your children, I send my condolences and wish them all the strength in the world. I know you will always be with them. Rest in Peace, Diogo and André. We will all miss you,” he added.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Diogo Jota's most recent outing together for Portugal was in the Nations League final, where they defeated Spain on penalties to clinch a record second title in the tournament.

The legacy of Diogo Jota

Diogo Jota was considered one of the best things for Portugal football. He was a dynamic and clinical forward who earned 49 caps and netted 14 goals for the national team. The late football star had a successful career in club football, plying his trade for top Premier League sides, Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Jota started off his club career with Portuguese football club Pacos de Ferreira in 2014 before making a move to Spanish giants Atletico Madrid, who signed him in 2016 but did not play a single match till 2018. He played on loan for Porto and Wolverhampton Wanderers, with Premier League club Wolves eventually signing him permanently in 2018.

At Wolverhampton Wanderers, Jota became a key player before earning a high-profile move to Liverpool, who signed him for £45 million in 2020. At Liverpool, Diogo Jota won his first Premier League title in the recently concluded season and was part of the team that finished as runners-up in the 2021-22 Champions League.