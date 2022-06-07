Tiger Woods misses chance to become billionaire? Here's why he said NO to LIV Golf $100m offer

Tiger Woods is one of the greatest and wealthiest golfers in the world. He apparently turned down a chance to become a billionaire after being offered $100 million by LIV Golf.

When it comes to the most prominent golfer globally, Tiger Woods is the first name that comes to one's mind, while the American golfer also happens to be the richest one to date, with a net worth of around $800 million. However, if recent reports are to be believed, he apparently had a chance to become a billionaire, only to turn the opportunity down. As per Greg Norman, he was offered a $100 million deal to join Saudi Arabia's LIV Golf Investments. However, he chose to stay loyal to the Professional Golfers' Association (PGA). But, what could have possibly been the reason for Woods to turn down such a lucrative offer, as high as nine digits?

Speaking to the Washington Post, Norman sounded, "Woods turned down a deal that was mind-blowingly enormous; we're talking about high nine digits. I'm a bit surprised. The players don't have to resign from the Tour. That was Kevin's decision for whatever reason he wanted to make it. As I've always said, we'll back up the players. I'll back up the players as much as I need to, giving them their rights to do whatever they want to do as independent contractors." ALSO READ: Helicopter on Snake Shot? Rashid Khan's new golf stroke will make you scratch your head

Woods had made it clear earlier that he would remain loyal to PGA, as he had said, "I've been playing out here for a couple of years over decades, and I think there's a legacy to it. I still think that the Tour has so much to offer, so much opportunity."

