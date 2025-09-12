- Home
- 5 WWE Factions With Current Stars That Failed To Deliver Despite Big Names And Potential
From underwhelming storylines to wasted talent, these WWE factions never lived up to their promise.
League of Nations Falls to Roman Reigns’ Push
Formed in late 2015, The League of Nations including Sheamus, Rusev, Wade Barrett, and Alberto Del Rio, was positioned to challenge Roman Reigns. Instead, they suffered repeated losses as WWE focused on elevating Reigns. Eventually, all but Sheamus were released, with Barrett moving to commentary and Rusev returning to WWE after a stint in AEW.
Maximum Male Models Misfires for LA Knight and Maxxine Dupri
Vince McMahon’s Maximum Male Models concept sidelined LA Knight’s charisma by casting him as “Max Dupri.” The addition of Maxxine Dupri midway through the group’s run replaced Knight entirely. After McMahon’s creative exit, Knight thrived under Triple H’s direction, while Maxxine carried over elements of her character into her Alpha Academy role.
The Pride’s Directionless Run
The Street Profits’ alliance with Bobby Lashley initially showed promise as a heel faction after targeting the LWO. However, the heel turn was quickly dropped, and Lashley reverted to a heroic role during Tribute to the Troops. The Pride later defeated The Final Testament at WrestleMania 40, but Lashley’s departure and B-Fab’s sudden inclusion left the group without a clear identity.
Drew McIntyre’s Struggle in 3MB
Before becoming a top champion, Drew McIntyre endured a forgettable run in 3MB with Jinder Mahal and Heath Slater. His release led to a reinvention in IMPACT Wrestling, and upon returning to WWE, he shed the “chosen one” image for a ruthless persona. Since then, McIntyre has captured multiple titles and delivered standout feuds, including a memorable rivalry with CM Punk.