3 WWE Stars Who Must Reinvent Their Characters To Regain Momentum And Connect With Audience
3 WWE Stars Who Must Reinvent Their Characters To Regain Momentum And Connect With Audience
WWE’s creative direction has left some stars stagnant. Here are three superstars who need a character shift.
Asuka’s Dark Side Could Take Over
Asuka’s recent behavior on RAW hints at a full heel turn. After returning earlier this year, she reached the finals of the 2025 Queen of the Ring Tournament but fell short against Jade Cargill. Since then, she has reunited with Kairi Sane as the Kabuki Warriors, yet her storyline suggests growing jealousy toward IYO SKY.
WWE has teased that Asuka resents SKY’s bond with Rhea Ripley and others, signaling that her darker persona may soon resurface. A complete heel turn could refresh her character and restore her edge on the red brand.
Austin Theory Needs a Babyface Run
Austin Theory has been positioned as a heel since joining the main roster in 2021. He enjoyed early success, winning the United States Championship and even defeating John Cena at WrestleMania 39. But his momentum slowed after losing the title and later teaming with Grayson Waller as A‑Town Down.
Fans expected a dramatic split leading to Theory’s long‑awaited babyface turn, but the team quietly dissolved during a backstage segment, with Waller announcing Theory’s injury. With Waller now aligned with The New Day, Theory’s eventual return as a babyface could reignite his career and capitalize on his popularity with younger fans.
Dominik Mysterio’s Face Turn Feels Imminent
Dominik Mysterio recently captured the AAA Mega Championship at Worlds Collide: Las Vegas, becoming a double champion. On RAW, WWE teased a shift in his character when Judgment Day members questioned his association with El Grande Americano. Dominik walked out rather than explain himself, fueling speculation of a face turn.
With Rusev declaring his intention to pursue the Intercontinental Championship, a feud with “Dirty” Dom seems likely. The storyline direction suggests that Dominik may soon step away from his villainous persona and embrace a new role as a fan favorite.