Image Credit : Getty

Asuka’s recent behavior on RAW hints at a full heel turn. After returning earlier this year, she reached the finals of the 2025 Queen of the Ring Tournament but fell short against Jade Cargill. Since then, she has reunited with Kairi Sane as the Kabuki Warriors, yet her storyline suggests growing jealousy toward IYO SKY.

WWE has teased that Asuka resents SKY’s bond with Rhea Ripley and others, signaling that her darker persona may soon resurface. A complete heel turn could refresh her character and restore her edge on the red brand.