3 Big Reasons WWE Is Shifting John Cena to RAW During His Farewell Tour Run
Netflix’s Star Power Strategy Might Be Driving Cena’s RAW Move
RAW’s transition to Netflix has brought a surge of top-tier talent to the red brand. With names like Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Becky Lynch, and Nikki Bella already featured, the addition of John Cena could be a strategic move to boost viewership. Cena’s global appeal makes him a prime candidate for Netflix’s spotlight, especially during his Farewell Tour.
Gunther vs. Cena Could Be the Blockbuster RAW Needs
Gunther has been absent since his loss to CM Punk at SummerSlam, but fans are eager for his return. A potential feud with John Cena would be a dream match for many and could be the centerpiece of Cena’s final run. While retirement isn’t on the table, a storyline with The Ring General could be the reason behind Cena’s shift to RAW.
SmackDown Has Run Out of Fresh Opponents for Cena
Cena has already faced most of SmackDown’s top stars during his Farewell Tour, with Drew McIntyre being the only major name left. To keep things fresh and exciting, WWE might be moving him to RAW to explore new rivalries. This opens the door for dynamic storylines and memorable matches to close out his legendary career.