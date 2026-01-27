3 Times Sanju Samson Failed Despite Consistent Chances in T20Is
Sanju Samson’s T20I career has seen highs and lows. Despite regular opportunities, he endured three major series failures. Here’s a look at the instances where the Kerala batter struggled to deliver, even after being backed by selectors.
Australia tour of 2020
Samson was picked for the three‑match T20I series against Australia in December 2020. He featured in all three games but managed only 48 runs at an average of 16 and a strike rate of 141.17. In Canberra, he scored 23 off 15 before falling to Moises Henriques. Sydney saw him dismissed for 15 off 10 against Mitchell Swepson. Retained for the third T20I, he disappointed again with 10 off nine, mishitting a full toss to long‑on.
Sri Lanka series of 2021
Despite his failures in Australia, Samson was backed for the three‑match T20I series in Sri Lanka in July 2021. The Kerala cricketer again played all three matches but only managed 34 runs at an average of 11.33 and a strike rate of 94.44. His scores read 27, 7 and 0, reflecting another missed opportunity to cement his place in the side.
England tour of India 2025
After scoring two hundreds in South Africa in late 2024, Samson entered the England series with confidence. However, he endured a disastrous run, repeatedly undone by the short ball. Across five innings, he totaled 51 runs at an average of 10.20 and a strike rate of 118.60. At Eden Gardens, he made 26 off 20 before falling to Jofra Archer.
In Chennai, he managed five, again dismissed by Archer. Rajkot saw him perish for three, beaten by pace. Pune brought another failure, caught off Saqib Mahmood for one. His series ended at Wankhede with 16 off seven, falling to Mark Wood.
Stay on top of all the latest Sports News, including Cricket News, Football News, WWE News, and updates from Other Sports around the world. Get live scores, match highlights, player stats, and expert analysis of every major tournament. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to never miss a sporting moment and stay connected to the action anytime, anywhere.