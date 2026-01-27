After scoring two hundreds in South Africa in late 2024, Samson entered the England series with confidence. However, he endured a disastrous run, repeatedly undone by the short ball. Across five innings, he totaled 51 runs at an average of 10.20 and a strike rate of 118.60. At Eden Gardens, he made 26 off 20 before falling to Jofra Archer.

In Chennai, he managed five, again dismissed by Archer. Rajkot saw him perish for three, beaten by pace. Pune brought another failure, caught off Saqib Mahmood for one. His series ended at Wankhede with 16 off seven, falling to Mark Wood.