3 Things Cody Rhodes Could Do on WWE SmackDown Before Backlash 2026 Showdown With Gunther
WWE SmackDown before Backlash 2026 could set the stage for Cody Rhodes. From attacking Gunther to issuing challenges, here are three possible moves that may shape his storyline.
Cody Rhodes attacks Gunther
The most straightforward move would be Rhodes striking back at Gunther after last week’s ambush. The Undisputed Champion has endured repeated assaults since WrestleMania 42, and a retaliatory attack would intensify their rivalry heading into Backlash.
Gunther explains his motives
A promo segment could reveal why Gunther targeted Rhodes’ championship. The Austrian star might disclose that Paul Heyman secured him a shot after WrestleMania 42. This exchange would clarify his pursuit of the Undisputed Title instead of the World Heavyweight Championship.
Rhodes issues a challenge
As a fighting champion, Cody Rhodes could challenge Gunther for Backlash 2026. Gunther may decline, instead proposing a showdown at Clash in Italy on May 31. This would allow WWE to build anticipation for a major European title bout.
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