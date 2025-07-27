Image Credit : Getty

Martin Zubimendi didn’t need long to settle. The Spanish midfielder gave Arsenal composure and clarity against a Newcastle team that had bullied them last season. His vision, ability to find space, and calm under pressure allowed Arsenal to keep the ball ticking and shift the tempo when needed. Alongside Mikel Merino, he helped turn the match around with a control that’s been missing since the latter years of Granit Xhaka.

There’s still work to be done without the ball and Arteta will want more aggression from him defensively - but in possession, Zubimendi already looks like an upgrade. He’s sharp, always available, and moves the ball with intent. A seamless fit so far.