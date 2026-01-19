Finn Balor Dominik Mysterio has been absent from television due to a shoulder injury, but he has not vacated his title, suggesting WWE still has plans for him. Tonight could mark his shocking comeback. Fans have seen tension between Dominik and Finn Balor in recent months, and the cracks in their alliance may finally split wide open.

A betrayal during the main event, helping CM Punk retain his championship, would not only rob Balor of victory but could also signal his exit from Judgment Day. This turn could ignite a highly anticipated storyline between Balor and Dominik, adding fresh intrigue to the faction’s future.