3 Shocking Ways WWE RAW Could End Tonight With CM Punk, Finn Balor And Surprise Returns
WWE RAW is set for a dramatic night as CM Punk defends the World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor. The match itself promises fireworks, but the possible twists around it could make the episode unforgettable.
Dominik Mysterio returns and betrays
Finn Balor Dominik Mysterio has been absent from television due to a shoulder injury, but he has not vacated his title, suggesting WWE still has plans for him. Tonight could mark his shocking comeback. Fans have seen tension between Dominik and Finn Balor in recent months, and the cracks in their alliance may finally split wide open.
A betrayal during the main event, helping CM Punk retain his championship, would not only rob Balor of victory but could also signal his exit from Judgment Day. This turn could ignite a highly anticipated storyline between Balor and Dominik, adding fresh intrigue to the faction’s future.
Bron Breakker interferes and causes disqualification
Bron Breakker was suspended last week by General Manager Adam Pearce after disrupting a tag team match and even confronting the RAW GM. Despite the suspension, Breakker’s volatile nature makes it unlikely he will stay away quietly. Having already lost his chance against CM Punk earlier this month, Breakker could storm the main event, attacking both Punk and Balor.
Such interference would end the contest in disqualification, leaving the title picture unresolved. With Paul Heyman rumored to be advising him, Breakker’s actions could set up another clash with Punk for the championship, keeping him firmly in the spotlight.
LA Knight returns to confront CM Punk
The Megastar LA Knight has been off television since suffering an attack from The Vision on December 8, 2025. His absence has left fans speculating about his comeback. Tonight could be the moment. Knight might initially appear to save Punk from Judgment Day, only to shock the audience by turning on him.
A heel turn against Punk would reignite Knight’s pursuit of the World Heavyweight Championship, a goal he has chased but never achieved. Such a move would set the stage for a blockbuster showdown at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event on January 31, 2026.
