Image Credit : Getty

Despite reports suggesting Roman Reigns won’t appear at Wrestlepalooza, WWE thrives on shock value. An unannounced comeback during the show could flip the entire narrative.

One possible scenario sees Reigns costing Seth Rollins his mixed tag match alongside Becky Lynch against CM Punk and AJ Lee. Such interference would not only reignite his issues with the Vision’s leader but also add fire to future rivalries.