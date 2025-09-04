3 Big Scenarios Where Roman Reigns Could Shock Fans With His Long-Awaited WWE Return
Roman Reigns is rumored to be returning soon. Here are three shocking scenarios WWE could pull off.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
A Surprise Wrestlepalooza Involvement Could Change Everything
Despite reports suggesting Roman Reigns won’t appear at Wrestlepalooza, WWE thrives on shock value. An unannounced comeback during the show could flip the entire narrative.
One possible scenario sees Reigns costing Seth Rollins his mixed tag match alongside Becky Lynch against CM Punk and AJ Lee. Such interference would not only reignite his issues with the Vision’s leader but also add fire to future rivalries.
An Explosive RAW Return After Wrestlepalooza
Another strong possibility is a RAW comeback following Wrestlepalooza. Reigns could storm back by targeting Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.
This would serve as a redemption arc, reminding fans of his dominance while setting up an eventual showdown with Breakker. Having already toppled Reed in the past, the Tribal Chief can now focus on proving himself against WWE’s rising powerhouse.
A Bloodline Reunion Teased Before Crown Jewel: Perth
If WWE holds off on his return until October, the Perth edition of Crown Jewel becomes the perfect stage. An OG Bloodline reunion could unfold on RAW in the weeks leading up to the event.
With Jimmy Uso recently stepping in to rescue Jey Uso from the Vision, Roman’s return alongside his cousins would create a powerful alliance once more. The reunited faction wreaking havoc on Monday Night RAW could set up a massive confrontation at RAC Arena, Perth.
This reunion-driven chaos would deliver both nostalgia and impact, making Crown Jewel the strongest route for Reigns’ WWE comeback.