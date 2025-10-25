Image Credit : Getty

Ilja Dragunov shocked fans when he returned to SmackDown and answered Sami Zayn’s open challenge for the United States Championship. With help from Solo Sikoa, The Mad Dragon dethroned Zayn and claimed the title.

Since Dragunov only won the belt last week, it would make little sense for WWE to cut his reign short. Champions are usually given time to establish themselves, and Dragunov’s first defense was never likely to end in defeat. Black’s chances of winning will rise later, but not immediately after Dragunov’s big moment.