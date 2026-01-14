3 Key Reasons WWE Cancelled Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes Feud At WrestleMania 42
WWE has reportedly halted plans for Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes III at WrestleMania 42. Creative decisions, star power risks, and a possible Saudi Arabia blockbuster next year all play into why the trilogy may be delayed.
Saving The Trilogy For WrestleMania 43 In Saudi Arabia
The history between Reigns and Rhodes has delivered box‑office success at two consecutive WrestleManias. WWE may be strategically holding back the trilogy bout for WrestleMania 43, set to take place in Saudi Arabia. The company views the event as a global spectacle, and a Reigns‑Rhodes showdown there could break records and serve as the ultimate payoff to their rivalry.
Both Superstars Are Babyfaces
Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes are currently positioned as babyfaces. WWE’s creative team, led by Triple H, may hesitate to pit two fan favorites against each other at WrestleMania 42. The company could instead save the clash for a later stage, when one of them turns heel, ensuring the rivalry concludes with maximum impact.
Neither Can Afford A Loss
With WWE already short on top stars, the promotion cannot risk damaging the credibility of either Reigns or Rhodes. Both men are central to the company’s current landscape, and a loss at this stage could weaken their standing. Protecting their aura is vital, making a direct clash at WrestleMania 42 a risky proposition.
