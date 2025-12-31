3 Key Reasons Triple H Removed WWE Tag Titles From AJ Styles And Dragon Lee On RAW
Triple H’s decision to take the WWE World Tag Team Championships away from AJ Styles, Dragon Lee on RAW has sparked debate among fans. The move appears to be part of a creative direction for both stars. Here are three reasons behind the title change.
AJ Styles Returning To Singles Competition
One of the main factors is WWE’s plan to reposition AJ Styles as a singles competitor. The company has already teased a potential feud between Gunther and Styles on RAW. Such a storyline would not reach its full potential if Styles remained tied to the tag team division. Removing the belts clears the path for the Phenomenal One’s singles push.
Lack Of Strong Tag Team Challengers On RAW
The red brand’s tag team division is competitive, but Styles and Lee had already defeated several top names while holding the titles. The Usos appeared to be the only credible challengers, especially after Jey Uso’s rise to World Champion status. With limited options left, Triple H had little choice but to shift the titles away from Styles and Lee to keep the division fresh.
AJ Styles’ Retirement Tour Approaching
AJ Styles has confirmed that he will retire from WWE in 2026, making the upcoming year his final run. Triple H’s decision to take the titles off Styles and Lee could be linked to plans for AJ’s farewell tour. By moving him out of the tag team picture, WWE can focus on building marquee singles matches for the veteran star. This also means Dragon Lee will likely pursue his own path following the loss.
