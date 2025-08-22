3 Possible WWE SmackDown Endings Fans Could Witness Tonight in Dublin, Ireland
WWE SmackDown may close in shocking fashion tonight. From betrayals to title changes, here are three possible scenarios.
Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul trap Cena and Rhodes, cementing their dominance on SmackDown
WWE might end the night the same way it did weeks ago after a heated tag team showdown. John Cena could find himself outnumbered against Drew McIntyre until Cody Rhodes rushes in for the save, only for Logan Paul to appear and turn the tables.
This kind of ambush would give more momentum to Logan Paul vs. John Cena at Clash in Paris, while also deepening the feud between McIntyre and Rhodes over the Undisputed WWE Championship. Their rivalry looks set to stretch across multiple matches, with WrestlePalooza shaping up as the bigger battleground.
Sami Zayn emerges as United States Champion in a shocking SmackDown twist
The blue brand could shake things up by crowning Sami Zayn as the new United States Champion. His win would instantly provide a fresh direction for the men’s division, moving away from the ongoing MFTs-Jacob Fatu focus.
Zayn holding the title would also let him showcase consistent performances in big matches, raising not only his own stock but also that of the championship itself. It could even build momentum for a Royal Rumble run next year, keeping Zayn at the center of compelling storylines.
Cody Rhodes evens the odds to help John Cena against Drew McIntyre
Another possible scenario sees Cena open the show by clashing verbally with Drew McIntyre, leading to an impromptu main event. With both men strong on the mic, they could sell a high-stakes contest that delivers big for the Dublin crowd.
The match might not have a clean finish, especially if Logan Paul gets involved. But Cody Rhodes entering late to balance the numbers would flip the story, letting the babyfaces stand tall as the show closes.