Image Credit : Getty

WWE might end the night the same way it did weeks ago after a heated tag team showdown. John Cena could find himself outnumbered against Drew McIntyre until Cody Rhodes rushes in for the save, only for Logan Paul to appear and turn the tables.

This kind of ambush would give more momentum to Logan Paul vs. John Cena at Clash in Paris, while also deepening the feud between McIntyre and Rhodes over the Undisputed WWE Championship. Their rivalry looks set to stretch across multiple matches, with WrestlePalooza shaping up as the bigger battleground.