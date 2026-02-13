3 Possible Endings For Cody Rhodes, Jacob Fatu And Sami Zayn’s WWE SmackDown Showdown
Cody Rhodes, Jacob Fatu and Sami Zayn collide on WWE SmackDown with Drew McIntyre lurking. Three potential finishes could reshape the road to WrestleMania 42, including a shocking heel turn and interference that changes the outcome.
Drew McIntyre Intervenes, Sami Zayn Steals The Win
Drew McIntyre has made it clear he does not want Cody Rhodes advancing toward WrestleMania. After eliminating Rhodes at the Royal Rumble, McIntyre could once again interfere, this time targeting both Rhodes and Jacob Fatu.
Such an attack would leave Sami Zayn in position to claim victory. McIntyre’s calculation is simple: Zayn is unlikely to win the Elimination Chamber, and even if he does, McIntyre’s dominant record against him suggests little threat. By ensuring Rhodes and Fatu are neutralized, McIntyre keeps control of the narrative heading into the championship picture.
Cody Rhodes Turns Heel To Secure Victory
Another dramatic possibility involves Cody Rhodes abandoning his heroic persona. The American Nightmare has endured setbacks since losing his championship, and reports suggest his popularity has dipped. With his career momentum at risk, Rhodes could resort to underhanded tactics.
A heel turn might see him deliver a low blow to Sami Zayn or use a steel chair to gain the upper hand. Such a shocking twist would redefine his character, sending him into the Elimination Chamber as a villain. The move would also inject fresh intrigue into his storyline, potentially revitalizing his trajectory toward WrestleMania.
Cody Rhodes Wins Clean And Advances
The most straightforward outcome is Rhodes winning cleanly. Despite speculation about heel turns or interference, Rhodes remains the favorite to triumph. Reports indicate he is slated to win the Elimination Chamber and challenge Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Championship.
A clean victory over Zayn and Fatu would reinforce his credibility, setting up a direct confrontation with McIntyre. This finish aligns with WWE’s long‑term plans, positioning Rhodes as the central figure in the title chase.
