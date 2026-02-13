Drew McIntyre has made it clear he does not want Cody Rhodes advancing toward WrestleMania. After eliminating Rhodes at the Royal Rumble, McIntyre could once again interfere, this time targeting both Rhodes and Jacob Fatu.

Such an attack would leave Sami Zayn in position to claim victory. McIntyre’s calculation is simple: Zayn is unlikely to win the Elimination Chamber, and even if he does, McIntyre’s dominant record against him suggests little threat. By ensuring Rhodes and Fatu are neutralized, McIntyre keeps control of the narrative heading into the championship picture.