Image Credit : Getty

During the segment, Jimmy made it clear that Jey had no authority over him, pointing out that his brother no longer wears the Ula Fala, a symbol tied to Roman Reigns’ leadership. This remark strongly hinted at the possibility of the Original Tribal Chief making a return.

Given Reigns’ history with both Jimmy and LA Knight, his comeback could see him disciplining Jimmy for stepping out of line and siding with someone he personally dislikes. Such a move would also allow Reigns to reassert his dominance within the family dynamic.