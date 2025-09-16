3 Outcomes for Jimmy Uso After Betraying His Brother Jey Uso On WWE RAW
Jimmy Uso’s betrayal of Jey Uso on RAW could have serious consequences. Here are three possible outcomes.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Roman Reigns Could Return to Punish Jimmy Uso
During the segment, Jimmy made it clear that Jey had no authority over him, pointing out that his brother no longer wears the Ula Fala, a symbol tied to Roman Reigns’ leadership. This remark strongly hinted at the possibility of the Original Tribal Chief making a return.
Given Reigns’ history with both Jimmy and LA Knight, his comeback could see him disciplining Jimmy for stepping out of line and siding with someone he personally dislikes. Such a move would also allow Reigns to reassert his dominance within the family dynamic.
Jimmy Uso Risks Being Removed from WWE Wrestlepalooza
The Usos are currently advertised to face Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker at Wrestlepalooza 2025. However, Jimmy’s decision to align with LA Knight could jeopardize his spot. If tensions escalate, The Vision could target him on RAW, leaving him vulnerable without Jey’s support.
WWE might then choose to write Jimmy off television through an injury storyline, effectively removing him from the premium live event. This would not only impact his visibility but also disrupt the planned tag team match.
Jey Uso Could Turn Against His Brother
Perhaps the most personal consequence would be Jey deciding to retaliate. His reaction on RAW — a mix of disappointment and frustration, suggested that Jimmy’s actions cut deep. With Jey’s character showing signs of change, a heel turn against his own brother is a real possibility. This could reignite their rivalry, leading to another singles clash between the two in WWE. Such a storyline would tap into their real-life bond while delivering high emotional stakes for fans.
Jimmy Uso’s betrayal has created multiple storyline possibilities, each with significant implications for his career. Whether it’s facing the wrath of Roman Reigns, losing his spot at Wrestlepalooza, or going head-to-head with Jey once again, the coming weeks on RAW could prove pivotal for Big Jim’s future in WWE.