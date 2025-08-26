3 Major WWE Names Who Might Return Before Clash in Paris Premium Live Event
Three top WWE superstars could be back before Clash in Paris. Here’s who may surprise fans.
Omos possibly resurfaces before Paris showdown
After stepping away from WWE, Omos recently competed at AAA Triplemania XXXIII, where he lifted the 2025 La Copa Bardahl trophy. That win ended a 203–day absence from the ring, but his return wasn’t in WWE. Instead, he showcased himself in Mexico.
Still, there’s a strong chance the towering star makes a sudden WWE comeback on SmackDown right before Clash in Paris. If so, fans could witness him inserted into a major angle at the premium live event this weekend.
Bianca Belair nearing her WWE comeback
The EST of WWE last competed at WrestleMania 41 Night Two, in a Triple Threat against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY. Days later, she revealed on SmackDown that she had broken fingers, forcing her out of action.
Belair did make one appearance at WWE Evolution 2025 as the special guest referee for Jade Cargill vs. Naomi but hasn’t been active since. With Clash in Paris looming, WWE might be preparing her return on the final SmackDown before the event. A match against Tiffany Stratton could be booked in France.
Tama Tonga could shockingly reappear
Tama Tonga has been absent since LA Knight ambushed him ahead of WrestleMania 41. His absence left questions about his role moving forward. Now, speculation points toward a return on the road to Clash in Paris.
If he does resurface, Tonga might align with Jimmy Uso, Jacob Fatu, and Sami Zayn in a battle against Solo Sikoa and his MFTs. With Sikoa already defending the United States Championship against Zayn at the event, WWE could add a blockbuster Six-Man Tag Team bout in France.