Image Credit : Getty

After stepping away from WWE, Omos recently competed at AAA Triplemania XXXIII, where he lifted the 2025 La Copa Bardahl trophy. That win ended a 203–day absence from the ring, but his return wasn’t in WWE. Instead, he showcased himself in Mexico.

Still, there’s a strong chance the towering star makes a sudden WWE comeback on SmackDown right before Clash in Paris. If so, fans could witness him inserted into a major angle at the premium live event this weekend.