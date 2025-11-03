3 Major Booking Decisions WWE Got Right At Saturday Night’s Main Event XLI This Weekend
Saturday Night’s Main Event XLI delivered surprises, title changes, and announcements that set the tone for WWE’s future.
CM Punk Crowned As World Heavyweight Champion
Jey Uso has been one of WWE’s most popular stars in recent months, but repeated opportunities at the top were beginning to draw criticism. Many fans felt the YEET Master was being overexposed, with some even labeling him overrated. Against this backdrop, awarding the World Heavyweight Championship to CM Punk was a timely and effective move.
Punk’s immense popularity ensures he can carry RAW as its central figure. His victory at SNME not only satisfied the crowd but also opened the door for Jey Uso to finally embrace a heel turn, something WWE has been teasing for weeks.
Jade Cargill’s Heel Turn And Women’s Championship Win
On SmackDown, Jade Cargill officially turned heel, and the momentum carried into Saturday Night’s Main Event. There, she defeated Tiffany Stratton to capture the WWE Women’s Championship.
This decision immediately elevated Cargill’s status on the blue brand. By giving her a title reign so soon after her character shift, WWE strengthened her presence and set up compelling future storylines. One of the most anticipated possibilities is a feud with Bianca Belair, her former tag partner, once Belair makes her return.
John Cena Announces ‘Last Time Is Now Tournament’
Another highlight of the night came in the form of a video package featuring John Cena. As part of his Farewell Tour, Cena revealed a major tournament that will culminate in his final match on December 13.
The “Last Time Is Now Tournament” will feature talent from across WWE’s brands and could even include non‑WWE stars, as hinted by The Last Real Champion. The announcement generated immediate buzz, with fans speculating about potential entrants and eagerly awaiting RAW for more details.
This move not only built excitement for Cena’s farewell but also ensured that the road to his final bout will be filled with intrigue.