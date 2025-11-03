Image Credit : Getty

Jey Uso has been one of WWE’s most popular stars in recent months, but repeated opportunities at the top were beginning to draw criticism. Many fans felt the YEET Master was being overexposed, with some even labeling him overrated. Against this backdrop, awarding the World Heavyweight Championship to CM Punk was a timely and effective move.

Punk’s immense popularity ensures he can carry RAW as its central figure. His victory at SNME not only satisfied the crowd but also opened the door for Jey Uso to finally embrace a heel turn, something WWE has been teasing for weeks.