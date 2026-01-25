3 Key Themes To Watch In India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Including Axar Patel's Injury
India face New Zealand in the 3rd T20I at Guwahati with questions over Axar Patel’s fitness, Sanju Samson’s form, and the explosive potential of Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan. These factors could define the contest in a high-scoring venue.
Axar Patel’s Injury Situation
India rested Axar Patel for the second T20I after he suffered a cut on his bowling finger. Kuldeep Yadav replaced him in the lineup, while Axar was seen on the sidelines. With no replacement named, the injury may not be serious, but the quick turnaround between matches makes his availability uncertain.
India will want him back soon, as he needs game time in both batting and bowling departments before the T20 World Cup. His presence in Guwahati could be crucial, and the team management will weigh the risks carefully.
Sanju Samson’s Struggle For Runs
Sanju Samson has failed to make an impact in the first two matches of the series. As an opener, he faces a tough challenge against New Zealand’s pace attack featuring Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, and Kyle Jamieson.
Samson has had several opportunities in the T20I format but his returns since last year’s South Africa series have been modest. With Ishan Kishan finding form on his comeback, Samson’s place as the frontline wicketkeeper is under pressure. A significant score in Guwahati could be vital for his future in the squad.
Abhishek Sharma And Ishan Kishan’s Explosive Potential
Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan bring a dynamic approach to India’s batting. While their style is predictable, it remains highly effective when they click together. Abhishek fell for a first-ball duck in the last game, but Kishan ensured momentum in the powerplay.
The possibility of both firing in unison is an exciting prospect, especially at Guwahati, a venue known for high-scoring matches. Their aggressive intent could set the tone early and put New Zealand under pressure.
