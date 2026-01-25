India rested Axar Patel for the second T20I after he suffered a cut on his bowling finger. Kuldeep Yadav replaced him in the lineup, while Axar was seen on the sidelines. With no replacement named, the injury may not be serious, but the quick turnaround between matches makes his availability uncertain.

India will want him back soon, as he needs game time in both batting and bowling departments before the T20 World Cup. His presence in Guwahati could be crucial, and the team management will weigh the risks carefully.