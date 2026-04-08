3 Key Reasons WWE Kept Roman Reigns Off RAW Ahead Of WrestleMania Showdown With CM Punk
Roman Reigns was absent from WWE RAW just weeks before WrestleMania. Discover why WWE’s creative team may have kept The Tribal Chief away as his feud with CM Punk intensifies.
Preventing Any Pre-WrestleMania Altercation
With WrestleMania only two weeks away, WWE is carefully managing the heated rivalry between Roman Reigns and CM Punk. Their feud has already reached a boiling point, and another confrontation could have escalated into a physical fight. By keeping Reigns off RAW, the company avoided any risk of an unfortunate incident that might jeopardize the marquee match.
Preserving Storyline Exclusivity
Reigns and Punk have already clashed a few times to build anticipation for their WrestleMania encounter. To keep the storyline fresh, WWE’s creative team may have decided to limit Reigns’ appearances.
This strategy ensures that fans remain invested while maintaining the exclusivity of the main event. The absence of The Tribal Chief makes his eventual return feel more impactful, heightening excitement for The Grandest Stage of Them All.
Saving His Return For The Go-Home Show
The next edition of RAW, airing live from Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center, serves as the go-home show before WrestleMania. WWE often reserves major moments for this episode to conclude the Road to WrestleMania with maximum impact.
There’s a strong chance Triple H and his team are saving Reigns’ appearance for that night. With CM Punk’s fiery promo already stirring the crowd, Reigns assembling his OG Bloodline to confront Punk would deliver a perfect climax before the big event.
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