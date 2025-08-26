Image Credit : Getty

Bray Wyatt’s untimely passing at just 36 remains one of wrestling’s most heartbreaking moments. Known for his creativity and unforgettable character work, Wyatt never had the chance to share a main roster tag team run with his brother Bo Dallas.

However, the two did compete together during their time in FCW before Wyatt’s rise to stardom. Today, Bo Dallas continues to honor his late brother’s legacy through his role as Uncle Howdy, keeping a piece of Wyatt’s vision alive for fans.