Image Credit : Getty

For someone who feels ready-made for a world title run, LA Knight continues to be booked without direction. Since SummerSlam, he has been hovering around the championship picture but rarely comes out on top.

On RAW, Knight faced Bron Breakker in a competitive contest. However, distractions from Bronson Reed and Paul Heyman shifted the balance, costing The Megastar another crucial win. The loss is even more glaring when compared to Jey Uso, who has been pinned in recent matches yet still finds himself in the world title spotlight at Saturday Night’s Main Event. For Knight, the repeated setbacks make it seem like creative has no clear plan for him.