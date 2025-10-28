3 Blunders WWE Made On RAW Before Saturday Night’s Main Event Showdown
WWE RAW featured several questionable booking decisions before Saturday Night’s Main Event. Here are three mistakes that stood out without spoiling the full details.
LA Knight’s Momentum Stalls Yet Again
For someone who feels ready-made for a world title run, LA Knight continues to be booked without direction. Since SummerSlam, he has been hovering around the championship picture but rarely comes out on top.
On RAW, Knight faced Bron Breakker in a competitive contest. However, distractions from Bronson Reed and Paul Heyman shifted the balance, costing The Megastar another crucial win. The loss is even more glaring when compared to Jey Uso, who has been pinned in recent matches yet still finds himself in the world title spotlight at Saturday Night’s Main Event. For Knight, the repeated setbacks make it seem like creative has no clear plan for him.
Overuse of Outside Interference Across Matches
RAW leaned heavily on outside involvement to dictate match outcomes, and it quickly became repetitive. Penta and Rusev’s clash ended in a no-contest after El Grande Americano and Los Americanos attacked both men. Roxanne Perez’s victory over Nikki Bella only came after Raquel Rodriguez interfered.
Finn Balor also played a decisive role in JD McDonagh’s win over Sheamus, first placing his partner’s leg on the ropes to break a pinfall and later striking Sheamus with a shillelagh. While one or two matches with interference can add drama, nearly every bout on the card relied on the same formula. Ironically, the only match that didn’t feature outside involvement, the women’s tag team main event, was the one where interference from the Kabuki Warriors would have actually made sense.
Heels Dominating The Night Without Balance
Another noticeable issue was the imbalance in results. Out of five matches, three ended with the villains standing tall, while another was thrown out due to heel interference. The only bout with a clean finish was the women’s tag team title match, which featured two babyface teams.
Normally, having the bad guys win across the board should serve a larger storyline purpose, such as building toward a brand warfare angle or a Survivor Series-style clash. Without that context, the decision to let the heels control the night felt lopsided. A more even split between heroes and villains would have kept the show balanced and given the crowd more satisfying payoffs.