3 Big WWE Plans for CM Punk That Shockingly Never Happened in 2025
WWE had major creative plans for CM Punk this year, but none worked out as expected.
CM Punk was supposed to headline Royal Rumble
The original pitch for this year’s Royal Rumble had CM Punk as the favorite to win. In a creative meeting at WWE Headquarters, Triple H asked his team who should emerge victorious. Many writers backed Punk, while others even suggested John Cena.
But Ed Koskey introduced Jey Uso into the mix, and momentum quickly shifted. Senior Vice President Michael Hayes supported the idea, noting that Jey had caught fire at the right time. The room eventually agreed, handing Jey the Rumble victory and sidelining Punk from the spotlight.
WrestleMania match with Gunther was scrapped
Punk was initially set to challenge Gunther for the championship at WrestleMania 41. Triple H himself confirmed that the early plan had Punk facing the Ring General, while Cody Rhodes would meet John Cena on the other side of the card.
The creative direction, however, changed once Jey Uso won the Royal Rumble. Punk was redirected into a different storyline, losing his spot in the much-anticipated singles clash with Gunther.
Winning the WrestleMania triple threat didn’t happen
CM Punk was the leading choice to win his triple threat against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins on Night One of WrestleMania 41. Triple H even believed Punk overcoming Paul Heyman’s betrayal and winning would make sense.
But Ed Koskey wasn’t convinced the ending had the right impact. Instead, the finish was altered, with Rollins joining forces with Heyman and leaving Punk without the big win.