Image Credit : Getty

The original pitch for this year’s Royal Rumble had CM Punk as the favorite to win. In a creative meeting at WWE Headquarters, Triple H asked his team who should emerge victorious. Many writers backed Punk, while others even suggested John Cena.

But Ed Koskey introduced Jey Uso into the mix, and momentum quickly shifted. Senior Vice President Michael Hayes supported the idea, noting that Jey had caught fire at the right time. The room eventually agreed, handing Jey the Rumble victory and sidelining Punk from the spotlight.