4 Major WWE Matches That Could Be Locked In For Clash At Paris 2025
WWE’s road to Paris is heating up. Four blockbuster matches might soon become official.
Becky Lynch’s Possible Battle With Nikki Bella
Becky Lynch retained her Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Lyra Valkaria at SummerSlam 2025. The following night, she teased her next move before Nikki Bella interrupted and confronted her. After an exchange, Nikki threw down a challenge for the title.
Becky responded by striking the Hall of Famer before walking away. Days later, Nikki got revenge by forcing The Man to retreat during RAW after Becky’s post-match attack on Maxxine Dupri. With tensions building, WWE could schedule their first-ever singles clash in Paris.
Cody Rhodes Potentially Facing Drew McIntyre
After SummerSlam, John Cena opened SmackDown addressing Brock Lesnar’s attack. He was interrupted by Logan Paul, who soon aligned with Drew McIntyre. Cena was left outnumbered until Cody Rhodes rushed in to even the odds.
A tag match followed, ending with chaos as Logan fought Cena backstage and McIntyre attacked Rhodes. The Scottish Warrior brutally Claymored the Undisputed Champion through the announce desk. With animosity escalating, a singles match between Rhodes and McIntyre looks inevitable at Clash in Paris.
AJ Styles Chasing Dominik Mysterio’s Championship
At SummerSlam, AJ Styles was denied victory against Dominik Mysterio due to the champion’s questionable tactics. Styles refused to give up and made it clear on RAW that his pursuit of the Intercontinental Title would continue.
Their rivalry flared further when Styles cost Dominik a win during his AAA Mega Championship match. The tension between them is at its peak, and WWE could make their rematch official for Paris.
Sami Zayn Eyeing Solo Sikoa’s United States Title
Sami Zayn secured a singles win over Solo Sikoa on SmackDown after SummerSlam. The next week, he teamed with Jacob Fatu and Jimmy Uso to defeat Sikoa and his MFTs in six-man action.
Zayn’s momentum is rising while Solo remains a dominant champion. With both on a collision course, WWE might have Solo defend the United States Championship against Zayn in Paris.