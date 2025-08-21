Image Credit : Getty

Becky Lynch retained her Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Lyra Valkaria at SummerSlam 2025. The following night, she teased her next move before Nikki Bella interrupted and confronted her. After an exchange, Nikki threw down a challenge for the title.

Becky responded by striking the Hall of Famer before walking away. Days later, Nikki got revenge by forcing The Man to retreat during RAW after Becky’s post-match attack on Maxxine Dupri. With tensions building, WWE could schedule their first-ever singles clash in Paris.