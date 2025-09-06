Image Credit : Getty

Before the Men’s Final showdown between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, there is a highly anticipated Women’s Final clash at the US Open 2025, featuring Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus and Amanda Anisimova of the USA, on Saturday, September 6. The clash between Sabalenka and Anisimova is expected to be a promising battle at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Aryna Sabalenka is the defending champion of the women’s singles and advanced to her second consecutive final by defeating Jessica Pegula in a three-set battle in the semifinal at Flushing Meadows. Amanda Anisimova, on the other hand, avenged her Wimbledon defeat to Iga Swiatek of Poland by defeating her two straight sets and secured her berth for the maiden US Open final.

Sabalenka and Anisimova are set to generate huge excitement in the US Open 2025 Final, with both players looking to make a statement in a high-intensity showdown at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.