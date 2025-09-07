Image Credit : Getty

"As everyone knows, she's quite an emotional player and an emotional person," Sabalenka's fitness trainer Jason Stacy explained on the eve of Saturday's 6-3, 7-6 (7/3) victory over Anisimova at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

"How she feels is going to determine what direction she's going to go in" Stacy added. "As she's becoming more mature and more experienced, she's starting to understand that she has to learn how to manage those things and how to control those things.

“Sometimes she has this internal battle of how to keep that tiger under control but let it free at the same time. There's this constant battle that she's revisiting.”