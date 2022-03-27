Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Swiss Open 2022: Sindhu, Prannoy enter finals; here's when and how to watch

    First Published Mar 27, 2022, 1:37 PM IST

    The 2022 Swiss Open badminton final will witness PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy in action. Here are the details regarding the final.

    Image credit: Getty

    It was a top moment for India in the Swiss Open 2022. Ace woman shuttler PV Sindhu has reached the tournament's final after defeating Supanida Katethong of Thailand in the semis on Saturday. On Sunday, she will now take on Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand at the St Jakobshalle arena in Basel.

    Image credit: Getty

    On the other hand, in the men's section, HS Prannoy, too, is to battle it out in the final. On Saturday, he overcame the challenge from Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia. On Sunday, he will now face Jonatan Christie of Indonesia, who defeated fellow Indian Srikanth Kidambi in the semis.

    ALSO READ: 'I was nervous' - Lakshya Sen after All England Championship 2022 final loss

    Image credit: Getty

    The two happen to be the only Indians in action in the final. As for the matches, Sindhu will be in action at 4.30 PM IST, while Prannoy will follow it at 5.30 PM IST. The games will not be aired on any sports channel in India. However, they will be streamed live on BWF's YouTube channel and Voot Select.

    Image credit: Getty

    As far as the road of Sindhu to the final is concerned, she overcame challenges from Line Højmark Kjærsfeldt of Denmark, Neslihan Yiğit of Turkey and Michelle Li of Canada before trumping Katethong. On the other hand, Prannoy went past fellow Indian B Sai Praneeth, Kalle Koljonen of Finald, India's Parupalli Kashyap before defeating Kidambi.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Chennai Super Kings-Kolkata Knight Riders: Was KKR in tension while CSKs MS Dhoni was batting? Shreyas Iyer responds-ayh

    IPL 2022: Was KKR in tension while CSK's Dhoni was batting? Shreyas responds

    IPL 2022: Was Dhoni's captaincy bombshell a sudden decision? CSK head coach Fleming reveals snt

    IPL 2022: Was Dhoni's captaincy bombshell a sudden decision? CSK head coach Fleming reveals

    ICC Womens World Cup 2022: Mithali Raj notches another world record with 50 against South Africa-ayh

    ICC Women's World Cup: Mithali notches another world record with 50 against South Africa

    tennis Miami Open 2022 Daniil Medvedev aims to regain No.1 ranking after win against Andy Murray snt

    Miami Open 2022: Medvedev aims to regain No.1 ranking after win against Murray

    football Qatar World Cup 2022 Unfortunate European champions Italy failed to qualify bhaichung bhutia snt

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Unfortunate European champions Italy failed to qualify, says Bhutia

    Recent Stories

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Chennai Super Kings-Kolkata Knight Riders: Was KKR in tension while CSKs MS Dhoni was batting? Shreyas Iyer responds-ayh

    IPL 2022: Was KKR in tension while CSK's Dhoni was batting? Shreyas responds

    IPL 2022: Was Dhoni's captaincy bombshell a sudden decision? CSK head coach Fleming reveals snt

    IPL 2022: Was Dhoni's captaincy bombshell a sudden decision? CSK head coach Fleming reveals

    How is KGF connected to Ram Charan? Here's what we know RBA

    How is KGF connected to Ram Charan? Here's what we know

    ICC Womens World Cup 2022: Mithali Raj notches another world record with 50 against South Africa-ayh

    ICC Women's World Cup: Mithali notches another world record with 50 against South Africa

    Ukrainian forces manage to liberate number of towns across country even as rocket attacks hit Lviv-dnm

    Ukrainian forces manage to liberate number of towns across country even as rocket attacks hit Lviv

    Recent Videos

    Bus tragedy in Andhra Pradesh several dead, injured - ycb

    Wedding turns tragic in Andhra Pradesh as bus falls into 50-feet pit killing 7, injuring 45

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant, Ricky Ponting confident of a good start by Delhi Capitals DC-ayh

    IPL 2022: Pant, Ponting confident of a good start by Delhi Capitals

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Shefali Shah reveals one thing that shouldnt exist in Bollywood

    Exclusive: Shefali Shah reveals one thing that shouldn’t exist in Bollywood

    Video Icon
    Indian Army conducts airborne rapid response exercise near Siliguri corridor gcw

    Indian Army conducts airborne rapid response exercise near Siliguri corridor

    Video Icon
    College teachers give unique Ravi Verma theme farewell to Kerala professor

    Unique farewell for Kerala professor, teachers hit the ramp

    Video Icon