Swiss Open 2022: Sindhu, Prannoy enter finals; here's when and how to watch

The 2022 Swiss Open badminton final will witness PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy in action. Here are the details regarding the final.

It was a top moment for India in the Swiss Open 2022. Ace woman shuttler PV Sindhu has reached the tournament's final after defeating Supanida Katethong of Thailand in the semis on Saturday. On Sunday, she will now take on Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand at the St Jakobshalle arena in Basel.

On the other hand, in the men's section, HS Prannoy, too, is to battle it out in the final. On Saturday, he overcame the challenge from Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia. On Sunday, he will now face Jonatan Christie of Indonesia, who defeated fellow Indian Srikanth Kidambi in the semis. ALSO READ: 'I was nervous' - Lakshya Sen after All England Championship 2022 final loss

The two happen to be the only Indians in action in the final. As for the matches, Sindhu will be in action at 4.30 PM IST, while Prannoy will follow it at 5.30 PM IST. The games will not be aired on any sports channel in India. However, they will be streamed live on BWF's YouTube channel and Voot Select.

