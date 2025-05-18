Image Credit : ANI

Virat Kohli, the modern master of Indian cricket, has retired from Test cricket, leaving fans emotional. The veteran Indian batter took to his Instagram handle to announce his decision from the longest format of the game before England tour.

Virat Kohli's Test retirement came just a few days after Rohit Sharma called time on his red-ball career. Kohli and Rohit was backbone of Indian batting line-up for over a decade, guiding India through a golden period in Tests with their leadership.

However, there is no clarity on Virat Kohli's Test retirement as there are several twists and turns in speculations around the ace batter's decision to step away from red-ball cricket.