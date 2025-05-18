Virat Kohli's Test retirement: Ex-India batter demands special honour for batting legend
Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina has called for Virat Kohli to be awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, following Kohli's retirement from Test cricket.
Virat Kohli retires from Tests
Virat Kohli, the modern master of Indian cricket, has retired from Test cricket, leaving fans emotional. The veteran Indian batter took to his Instagram handle to announce his decision from the longest format of the game before England tour.
Virat Kohli's Test retirement came just a few days after Rohit Sharma called time on his red-ball career. Kohli and Rohit was backbone of Indian batting line-up for over a decade, guiding India through a golden period in Tests with their leadership.
However, there is no clarity on Virat Kohli's Test retirement as there are several twists and turns in speculations around the ace batter's decision to step away from red-ball cricket.
Virat Kohli's Test Career
Virat Kohli is considered one of the greatest Indian batters in the history of Test cricket. The 36-year-old finished his illustrious Test career as the fourth-leading run-getter amassing 9230 runs, including 30 centuries and 31 fifties, at an average of 46.85 in 123 matches.
He also led Team India from 2014 to 2022, winning 40 matches in 68 matches, making him the most successful Asian captain in Test cricket. Kohli is the first and only Asian captain till date to win a Test series in Australia.
Suresh Raina's Demand
As Indian cricket community is yet come to terms with Virat Kohli's retirement from Test cricket before the England tour, former India and CSK batter has demanded a special recognition for the Indian batting great for his contribution to the format.
Bharat Ratna for Virat
Suresh Raina has demanded Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honour for Virat Kohli. Speaking on Star Sports, former CSK star batter said that Indian Government should bestow Kohli with prestigious award, given his contribution to Indian cricket in the Test format.
“The number of achievements Virat Kohli has accomplished, and whatever he has done for India and Indian cricket, for that he should be honoured with the Bharat Ratna. The Government of India should give him the Bharat Ratna award,” Raina said.
Sachin Tendulkar only cricketer to win Bharat Ratna
Sachin Tendulkar is the only cricketer to receive the Bharat Ratna, awarded in 2014. Virat Kohli had been honoured with Arjuna Award in 2013, Padma Shri in 2017, and Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award in 2018 by Indian Government.
Farewell Test at home
Apart from demanding Bharat Ratna for Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina also request BCCI to arrange a farewell Test for the ace batter in front of his home crowd at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
"I also feel he should be given a retirement match in Delhi. His family and coach would have been there to support him. After doing so much for the country, you communicate with him because he deserves a retirement match,” Raina added.