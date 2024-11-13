Steve Smith to Joe Root: 5 overseas players at risk of going UNSOLD in IPL 2025 Mega Auction

Bangalore: The countdown has begun for the much-awaited 2025 IPL Mega Auction. Thousands of players have registered for the auction, hoping for a spot on a team. However, there are doubts about whether these 5 star overseas players will be picked. Here's a report on this

article_image1
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Nov 13, 2024, 3:11 PM IST

The IPL Mega Auction, eagerly awaited by cricket fans, will be held on November 24th and 25th in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

article_image2

IPL 2025

1574 cricketers have registered for this IPL Mega Auction. Out of these, 409 overseas players are trying their luck in the mega auction. But these 5 foreign star players are afraid of being unsold. Let's see who they are

article_image3

Steve Smith

Steve Smith, the experienced Australian star batsman, once consistently performed in the IPL, single-handedly winning several matches. But now, having lost his T20 charm, Smith's base price is set at 2 crore rupees, and he is at risk of going unsold in this auction

article_image4

Kane Williamson

New Zealand cricket team's veteran batsman and former Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson represented the Gujarat team in the last edition. However, with Kane struggling with fitness issues, it is doubtful that IPL franchises will buy him

article_image5

Keshav Maharaj

South African bowling all-rounder Keshav Maharaj joined Rajasthan Royals as an injury replacement in the last edition of the IPL tournament. Having lost his bowling edge in the IPL, it wouldn't be surprising if Maharaj goes unsold in this auction

article_image6

James Anderson

42-year-old veteran pacer James Anderson, who recently announced his retirement from international cricket, surprisingly registered for the IPL player auction. However, it is highly likely that Anderson will go unsold

article_image7

Joe Root

The England cricketer, who represented Rajasthan Royals in 2023, withdrew from the 2024 IPL. Root, a big name in Test cricket, is less likely to fit into the T20 tournament. Therefore, it wouldn't be surprising if Root also goes unsold

