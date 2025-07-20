WNBA All-Stars made headlines beyond the court, warming up in shirts that sent a direct message to the league amid failed CBA talks. Here’s what happened behind the scenes.

Before tip-off on Saturday night in Indianapolis, members of Team Clark and Team Collier took the floor wearing black warmup shirts with bold white text that read: “Pay us what you owe us.” Below the words was the official logo of the WNBPA - the players' union, signaling that the shirts were more than a fashion statement. They were a message.

The protest came just two days after in-person negotiations between the WNBPA and league representatives failed to produce a new collective bargaining agreement. The current CBA was opted out of by the players last October. Since then, talks have centered on issues like revenue sharing, higher salaries, improved benefits, and a more flexible salary cap.

The WNBPA posted about the shirts on social media during the game, confirming they were now available for purchase.

Nneka Ogwumike, WNBPA President, praised the turnout and energy during the recent meetings. “I’m just so inspired by the amount of players that showed up, the engagement that was there,” she said. “That’s really what it’s all about. Because the more that happens, the more that we’re going to be able to get things done.”

With no progress made on Thursday, tensions are rising. Several players, including All-Stars Angel Reese and Napheesa Collier, have publicly stated that if no agreement is reached by October, a walkout is on the table.

Behind the glitz of All-Star Weekend, there’s a real labor struggle taking shape. The message from the players was clear that they’re unified, they’re organized, and they’re ready to take a stand.