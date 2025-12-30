Image Credit : X/@arshdeep3444

Usually, athletes earn income not just from their sport but also through endorsements and other businesses. Moreover, the government sometimes offers them jobs. Recently, some women cricketers from the Women's World Cup-winning team got jobs... So, many might have wondered what job a long-time star cricketer like Smriti Mandhana does.

However, Smriti Mandhana is a star not just in cricket but in every aspect... her job is proof of that. It's not a small job... fitting her stardom, Mandhana works at the Reserve Bank of India. Smriti, a pillar of Indian women's cricket, is an employee at the RBI, which is crucial to the country's economy. Smriti Mandhana holds the position of Assistant Manager at the RBI.