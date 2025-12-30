Smriti Mandhana Net Worth: From Cricket Star to RBI Officer
Smriti Mandhana: After the recent ICC Women's World Cup victory, the names of Team India's women cricketers became well-known. Some even got government jobs. In this context, there's been a lot of talk about star cricketer Smriti Mandhana's job.
Where does Smriti Mandhana work?
Smriti Mandhana: Indians are crazy about cricket... In this country, there are fans who worship Sachin Tendulkar as the God of Cricket. There's no need to talk about the craze for Dhoni, Kohli, and Rohit. However, Smriti Mandhana is a female cricketer with a similar level of craze. It's not just her game, but her beauty also captivates fans... that's why she has become a star in Indian women's cricket. Smriti is a cricketer who has earned not only fans but also a lot of money... she has assets worth crores of rupees.
What job does Smriti Mandhana do..?
Usually, athletes earn income not just from their sport but also through endorsements and other businesses. Moreover, the government sometimes offers them jobs. Recently, some women cricketers from the Women's World Cup-winning team got jobs... So, many might have wondered what job a long-time star cricketer like Smriti Mandhana does.
However, Smriti Mandhana is a star not just in cricket but in every aspect... her job is proof of that. It's not a small job... fitting her stardom, Mandhana works at the Reserve Bank of India. Smriti, a pillar of Indian women's cricket, is an employee at the RBI, which is crucial to the country's economy. Smriti Mandhana holds the position of Assistant Manager at the RBI.
Smriti Mandhana's personal life..
Indian star cricketer Smriti Mandhana is from Sangli, Maharashtra. She was born on July 18, 1996, into a Marwari family. Her father is Shrinivas Mandhana, and her mother is Smita Mandhana. Mandhana completed her education in Sangli... she studied up to B.Com.
Smriti Mandhana's father and brother were interested in cricket. Growing up watching cricket from a young age, Smriti developed a passion for it. Her family noticed her interest and encouraged her... as a result, at the age of nine, Mandhana was selected for the Maharashtra Under-15 team. After that, she never looked back... in 2013, she secured a spot in the Indian women's national team.
What is Smriti Mandhana's net worth..?
Smriti Mandhana is not just a cricketer but a beautiful one at that. This gives her a huge fan following... as a result, several companies have appointed her as their brand ambassador. She earns a massive income through these endorsements. Also, as the vice-captain of the international cricket team and the captain of RCB in the Women's Premier League, she earns crores annually. According to various reports, Mandhana's current net worth is estimated to be around 32-34 crore rupees.
Smriti Mandhana's International Career
This left-handed woman cricketer, representing India in international cricket, is scoring runs like a tsunami. Mandhana, who opens the batting, is recognized as a specialist in ODIs and T20s. She has played very few Tests. So far, Mandhana has played only 7 Tests, scoring 629 runs... including two centuries.
Smriti Mandhana's ODI career is going brilliantly. She has played 117 ODIs so far, scoring 5,322 runs at an average of 48.38... including 14 centuries and 34 half-centuries. Similarly, in 157 T20 matches, she has scored 4,102 runs... including one century and 32 half-centuries.
