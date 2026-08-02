Indian boxer Jaismine Lamboria dedicates her Commonwealth Games gold medal to the nation after a dominant 5-0 victory over Michaela Walsh in the women's 57kg final. The triumph sparked celebrations back home in Bhiwani, Haryana.

Family Celebrates Historic Win The triumph sparked celebrations back home in Bhiwani, Haryana, with her family expressing immense pride over her achievement. Her father, Jaiveer, said, "We are very happy that my daughter has made the entire nation proud. She will win a gold medal for the nation in the Olympics also."Her mother, Joginder Kaur, revealed the anxious moments the family endured while watching the title bout. She said, "We were very nervous while watching the final match and were praying for her victory. We will give her a grand welcome upon her arrival." A Tactical Masterclass in the Final In the gold-medal contest, both boxers began cautiously, relying on counter-punching while looking for openings. The slow pace prompted the referee to intervene twice during the opening minute to encourage greater engagement. Despite the tactical nature of the opening round, Jaismine landed the cleaner punches to edge it 3-2 on the judges' scorecards.The Indian boxer stepped up her intensity in the second round as Walsh attempted to force the pace. Remaining composed, Jaismine continued to pick her shots with precision, earning a unanimous 5-0 verdict from the judges to take firm control of the contest.She maintained her discipline in the final round, frustrating the reigning champion with accurate punching and solid defence. Walsh struggled to produce the urgency required for a comeback, and Jaismine comfortably sealed the bout by unanimous decision before both boxers embraced in a fine display of sportsmanship. India's Record-Breaking Boxing Campaign Jaismine's gold was India's second boxing title of the day after Preeti Pawar had won the women's 54kg crown, and it laid the foundation for what turned into a historic campaign for the Indian contingent. India eventually finished the boxing competition with a record nine medals -- seven gold and two silver -- the country's best-ever performance at the Commonwealth Games.The seven gold medals came through Preeti Pawar, Jaismine Lamboria, Sakshi Chaudhary, Priya Ghanghas, Arundhati Choudhary, Sachin Siwach and Ankush Panghal, while Jadumani Singh and Lovlina Borgohain claimed silver medals. India's overall tally at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games now stands at 37 medals -- 13 gold, 16 silver and eight bronze -- with the country occupying fourth place in the medal standings. Australia continues to lead the table with 148 medals. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Indian boxer Jaismine Lamboria dedicated her Commonwealth Games gold medal to the nation, her coaches and family after producing a dominant performance to defeat Northern Ireland's reigning champion Michaela Walsh in the women's 57kg final on Saturday. Jaismine outclassed Walsh 5-0 by unanimous decision to clinch the gold medal, extending India's remarkable boxing campaign at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games. Speaking after her victory, the 24-year-old said, "I am feeling very good. I dedicate this medal to the entire nation, coaches, and family."The triumph sparked celebrations back home in Bhiwani, Haryana, with her family expressing immense pride over her achievement. Her father, Jaiveer, said, "We are very happy that my daughter has made the entire nation proud. She will win a gold medal for the nation in the Olympics also."Her mother, Joginder Kaur, revealed the anxious moments the family endured while watching the title bout. She said, "We were very nervous while watching the final match and were praying for her victory. We will give her a grand welcome upon her arrival."In the gold-medal contest, both boxers began cautiously, relying on counter-punching while looking for openings. The slow pace prompted the referee to intervene twice during the opening minute to encourage greater engagement. Despite the tactical nature of the opening round, Jaismine landed the cleaner punches to edge it 3-2 on the judges' scorecards.The Indian boxer stepped up her intensity in the second round as Walsh attempted to force the pace. Remaining composed, Jaismine continued to pick her shots with precision, earning a unanimous 5-0 verdict from the judges to take firm control of the contest.She maintained her discipline in the final round, frustrating the reigning champion with accurate punching and solid defence. Walsh struggled to produce the urgency required for a comeback, and Jaismine comfortably sealed the bout by unanimous decision before both boxers embraced in a fine display of sportsmanship.Jaismine's gold was India's second boxing title of the day after Preeti Pawar had won the women's 54kg crown, and it laid the foundation for what turned into a historic campaign for the Indian contingent. India eventually finished the boxing competition with a record nine medals -- seven gold and two silver -- the country's best-ever performance at the Commonwealth Games.The seven gold medals came through Preeti Pawar, Jaismine Lamboria, Sakshi Chaudhary, Priya Ghanghas, Arundhati Choudhary, Sachin Siwach and Ankush Panghal, while Jadumani Singh and Lovlina Borgohain claimed silver medals. India's overall tally at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games now stands at 37 medals -- 13 gold, 16 silver and eight bronze -- with the country occupying fourth place in the medal standings. Australia continues to lead the table with 148 medals. (ANI)