Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'See you in Madrid': Tennis buffs thrilled after Rafa Nadal confirms return from injury

    First Published Apr 26, 2022, 9:27 PM IST

    After being out of action for six weeks due to a rib injury, Spanish ace Rafael Nadal will mark his return at next week's Madrid Open.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Tennis enthusiasts worldwide are thrilled to hear that Spanish ace Rafael Nadal will make his return from a rib injury at next week's Madrid Open. The 35-year-old had announced after seeing his 20-match winning streak end with defeat by Taylor Fritz in the Indian Wells finals last month that he had suffered a stress fracture in his rib, which would sideline him for between four to six weeks.

    Also watch: Rafa Nadal fires trademark forehands as 'King of Clay' gears up for return

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The Australian Open 2022 champion has already missed two of his most successful clay-court campaigns in Monte Carlo and Barcelona. Still, it will be seen in action in the Spanish capital as he gears up to clinch a record 14th French Open crown.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "Despite arriving just before and preparation being difficult, I really want to play and play at home since the opportunities are few. To try to do it in the best possible way. See you in Madrid," Nadal said on Twitter.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Following this news, fans of the 21-time Grand Slam winner expressed their joy to see the 'King of Clay' return. Roland Garros' official handle said, "Glad to see you back on clay."

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Meanwhile, the official handle of We Are Tennis said, "Rafa is coming back in Madrid." The Madrid Open has been the Spaniard's least successful major clay tournament, although he has won it five times, most recently in 2017.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The International Tennis Federation (ITF) were ecstatic to learn about Nadal's return. "Great news. Vamos @RafaelNadal!," it said on Twitter.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Several fans, too, expressed their joy with the typical 'Vamos Rafa' cheer. One user stated, "Great News! Still, it seems like he'll not be 100% ready as expected. No need to push too hard. RG is the main goal. Vamos." 

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    After featuring in this year's Madrid Open, Nadal will head to the Italian Open in Rome, where he is the defending champion, before reclaiming the trophy at Roland Garros and winning a 14th title.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mother of the year: This Jofra Archer video will send chills down your spine-ayh

    'Mother of the year': This video will send chills down your spine

    Kylian Mbappe for President trends after PSG star receives 10 votes in France elections snt

    'Mbappe for President' trends after PSG star receives 10 votes in France elections

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Another day, another style quotient for Yuzvendra Chahal wife Dhanashree Verma-ayh

    IPL 2022: Another day, another style quotient for Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma

    IPL 2022: Mohammad Kaif tags PBKS Shikhar Dhawan as 'T20 ka Khalifa'; says should play T20 World Cup snt

    IPL 2022: Kaif brands PBKS' Dhawan as 'T20 ka Khalifa'; says should play T20 World Cup

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya engages in intense workout session, Agastya learns to shake hands-ayh

    IPL 2022: Pandya engages in intense workout session, Agastya learns to shake hands

    Recent Stories

    Yoga to massage 5 useful tips one should keep in mind to reduce sleeplessness gcw

    Yoga to massage: 5 useful tips one should keep in mind to reduce sleeplessness

    Mother of the year: This Jofra Archer video will send chills down your spine-ayh

    'Mother of the year': This video will send chills down your spine

    US pilots perform daring mid air plane swap watch how stunt ends gcw

    US pilots perform daring mid-air plane swap; watch how stunt ends

    Banana to Papaya 5 DIY face scrubs you need to try for glowing skin gcw

    Banana to Papaya: 5 DIY face scrubs you need to try for glowing skin

    Kylian Mbappe for President trends after PSG star receives 10 votes in France elections snt

    'Mbappe for President' trends after PSG star receives 10 votes in France elections

    Recent Videos

    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital-ycb

    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital

    Video Icon
    India will have to take some hard decisions about ties with Russia: Expert Jeff M Smith

    India will have to take some hard decisions about ties with Russia: Expert

    Video Icon
    Maldivian environment minister at Raisina Dialogue 2022 on ties with India

    'We Maldivians love India; it is an important partner'

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: No time to dwell in the past for Delhi Capitals DC - Rovman Powell-ayh

    IPL 2022: "No time to dwell in the past for Delhi Capitals" - Rovman Powell

    Video Icon
    Father forced to carry dead child home on bike; gut-wrenching video from Andhra Pradesh

    Father forced to carry dead child home on bike; gut-wrenching video from Andhra Pradesh

    Video Icon