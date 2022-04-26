'See you in Madrid': Tennis buffs thrilled after Rafa Nadal confirms return from injury

After being out of action for six weeks due to a rib injury, Spanish ace Rafael Nadal will mark his return at next week's Madrid Open.

Tennis enthusiasts worldwide are thrilled to hear that Spanish ace Rafael Nadal will make his return from a rib injury at next week's Madrid Open. The 35-year-old had announced after seeing his 20-match winning streak end with defeat by Taylor Fritz in the Indian Wells finals last month that he had suffered a stress fracture in his rib, which would sideline him for between four to six weeks. Also watch: Rafa Nadal fires trademark forehands as 'King of Clay' gears up for return

The Australian Open 2022 champion has already missed two of his most successful clay-court campaigns in Monte Carlo and Barcelona. Still, it will be seen in action in the Spanish capital as he gears up to clinch a record 14th French Open crown.

"Despite arriving just before and preparation being difficult, I really want to play and play at home since the opportunities are few. To try to do it in the best possible way. See you in Madrid," Nadal said on Twitter.

Following this news, fans of the 21-time Grand Slam winner expressed their joy to see the 'King of Clay' return. Roland Garros' official handle said, "Glad to see you back on clay."

Meanwhile, the official handle of We Are Tennis said, "Rafa is coming back in Madrid." The Madrid Open has been the Spaniard's least successful major clay tournament, although he has won it five times, most recently in 2017.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) were ecstatic to learn about Nadal's return. "Great news. Vamos @RafaelNadal!," it said on Twitter.

Several fans, too, expressed their joy with the typical 'Vamos Rafa' cheer. One user stated, "Great News! Still, it seems like he'll not be 100% ready as expected. No need to push too hard. RG is the main goal. Vamos."

