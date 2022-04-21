WATCH: Rafa Nadal fires trademark forehands as 'King of Clay' gears up for return

The 35-year-old, who bagged the Australian Open and Mexico Open earlier this year, is set to return in less than two weeks after his uncle, Toni Nadal, earlier revealed his comeback plans.

Rafael Nadal fans are eagerly waiting for the Spanish ace's return to his favourite clay court after being out of action due to a rib injury. The 21-time Grand Slam champion, who recently teased photos of his training for the clay-court season, is expected to make a comeback at the Madrid Open slated for next month.

In a video posted by the Rafa Nadal Academy on Twitter, the Spaniard can be seen firing off some of his trademark forehands as he gears up for his return, having missed last week's Monte-Carlo Masters and the ongoing Barcelona Open.

Nadal has been out of action since Indian Wells, after picking up a stress fracture in his rib. The injury brought his 20 match-winning streak to an end after losing the championship match to Taylor Fritz.

The 35-year-old, who bagged the Australian Open and Mexico Open earlier this year, is set to return in less than two weeks after his uncle and former coach revealed his comeback plans.

"He (Nadal) told me yes, that he would arrive. Then, we'll see," the current coach of ATP No 9, Felix Auger-Aliassime told TVE.

Madrid Open, which begins on May 2, has been a happy hunting ground for the Spanish ace as he has won the title in the capital city five times in his career.

Suppose the Spaniard can get some matches on the clay in Madrid and Rome ahead of Roland Garros - in that case, Nadal will likely cement himself as the favourite once more after the rib injury casts a cloud over his chances to participate for a record 14th French Open crown.